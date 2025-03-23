Jake Paul pops the question to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam in a fairytale moment, she said…

Jake Paul has swapped the boxing ring for a diamond ring, as he recently proposed to his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam. The YouTube star-turned-boxer shared the exciting news on social media, revealing that she said yes to his heartfelt proposal. YouTube star Jake Paul gets engaged to speedskater Jutta Leerdam.(@jakepaul/Instagram)

Jake Paul proposes to girlfriend Jutta Leerdam

On Saturday, sharing snaps from his fairytale proposal to Leerdam on Instagram, Paul captioned the pictures, “We can’t wait to spend forever together. " The picture showed the YouTuber on one knee as he popped the question to his girlfriend with a ring in hand. The two were surrounded by white petals, flowers, and candles on a well-decorated balcony and wore white outfits to match the decor.

Leerdam, a world champion speedskater, proudly showed off her stunning engagement ring, which features a large oval diamond flanked by two smaller stones on either side, as reported by The New York Post.

Leerdam and Paul’s relationship

Leerdam and Paul have been involved in a romantic relationship since 2022 and made their romance public in 2023. The two met each other on Instagram and have been together since. She showed immense support for her boyfriend in November, last year when he was scheduled to appear in a fight against boxing legend Mike Tyson. Paul won the fight which was held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas and was also streamed on Netflix.

Leerdam praised Paul in a post as she wrote, “Selling out the AT&T stadium and crashing Netflix together with the legend @miketyson. You’ve only been doing this sport for a few years and you make the most massive events happen. People can say what they want but they watched it and it broke records. Bigger than the Super Bowl.”

She continued, “You keep showing me and the world that dreaming big and manifestation works @jakepaul I’m so proud of you. You inspire me and so many people out there to think big and if you work hard and believe in it then you can make it happen.”