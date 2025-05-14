Meet man who fought Mike Tyson, won 9 titles in boxing, now works as a bouncer with Ram Charan

Actor Ram Charan and his family are in London for the unveiling of his Madame Tussauds wax statue that will soon be on display in Singapore. He also took time out to hold a proper meet-and-greet with fans who couldn’t meet him on the unveiling day. And one of his bouncers for the event happened to be former British heavyweight champion boxer, Julius Francis. (Also Read: Klin Kaara adorably runs to dad Ram Charan's Madame Tussauds wax statue even as mom Upasana asks her to wait. Watch) Julius Francis showed off one of his championship belts to Ram Charan.

Julius Francis turns bouncer for Ram Charan

Ram’s team posted pictures of Julius showing off one of his championship belts to Ram, writing, “At @AlwaysRamCharan’s London fan meet, ex-boxing champ Julius Francis, who was present as one of the bouncers, asked Charan to honour him by placing a boxing belt on his shoulder.” The pictures show Julius all smiles as Ram shakes hands with him and checks out his belt. Dressed in black, the 60-year-old ex-boxer seemed happy to be there.

Who is Julius Francis?

Julius’ professional boxing career lasted from 1993 to 2006. In 2000, he even faced off against Mike Tyson and lost. Through his career, he won four British Heavyweight titles, five Commonwealth titles, and two challenges for the European title. He also fought four former or future World champions and owns a heralded Lonsdale Belt.

After 23 wins, one draw, and 24 defeats in his boxing career, Julius participated in a mixed martial arts bout in 2007. In 2012, he dabbled in acting when he starred in the stage play Ring Envy in London. In 2022, Julius went viral when he knocked out a man cold for acting aggressively while working as security at Boxpark Wembley.

Ram Charan's upcoming work

Ram was last seen in Shankar’s disappointing Sankranthi release Game Changer with Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah and Anjali as his co-stars. He is now shooting for Peddi with director Buchi Babu Sana and actors Janhvi Kapoor and Shiva Rajkumar.