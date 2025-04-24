Menu Explore
After Game Changer's failure, Karthik Subbaraj says story of Ram Charan's film was changed: ‘Became a different world’

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Written by Riya Sharma
Apr 24, 2025 06:49 PM IST

After calling the film entertaining, Karthik Subbaraj claims that Game Changer's screenplay was completed changed. 

Filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj penned the story for Ram Charan and Kiara Advani's film Game Changer. The film failed to make a mark at the box office. Now, in a recent interview with Galatta Plus, Karthik claimed that the story he pitched to director Shankar was changed after the involvement of other people. (Also Read: Retro trailer: Suriya fights his killer instincts in Kartik Subbaraj's wacky gangster drama. Watch)

Karthik Subbaraj talks about Game Changer's failure.
Karthik Subbaraj talks about Game Changer's failure.

Karthik Subbaraj says Game Changer's script was changed

Karthik recalled, "I gave an outline of the story—a one-liner. What I had shared was about a very grounded IAS officer who becomes a politician. When I gave the story to Shankar sir, I was so excited to see how he would make it bigger. So that was the world introduced by me. However, it eventually turned into a whole different world.”

He further hinted at the story being altered and said, “There were a lot of people, a lot of writers involved. The screenplay has been changed a lot. The story has also changed a little bit. But you can never define a phenomenon that will work for films. No one can say why this film didn’t connect with the audience.”

When Karthik expressed gratitude to Shankar after film's release

His statement comes after Game Changer flopped at the box office. Earlier, he had expressed gratitude towards the filmmaker following the film's release. The filmmaker wrote on X, "Game Changer was super entertaining with vintage Shankar sir’s grand mass action vibes and political punches. Thank you, Shankar sir, for letting me be a little part of your big vision.”

About Game Changer

Helmed by S. Shankar, the political action drama featured Ram Charan and Kiara Advani in lead roles, along with Anjali, S. J. Suryah, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Samuthirakani in supporting roles. The film received mixed reviews from critics and audiences upon release and became Shankar's second major box office bomb, following Indian 2. It collected 186.28 crore worldwide.

Karthik Subbaraj's upcoming film

Karthik is now gearing up for the release of his upcoming film, Retro. The Tamil-language romantic action film stars Suriya and Pooja Hegde in lead roles. The music is composed by Santhosh Narayanan, with cinematography by Shreyaas Krishna. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas on 1 May.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On