Retro trailer: Suriya fights his killer instincts in Kartik Subbaraj's wacky gangster drama. Watch

Retro trailer: Suriya is back with a masala entertainer! The makers of Retro released the highly anticipated trailer of his next. Filled with a colourful setting, and even more colourful costumes for Suriya's local gangster, the trailer promised an equal dose of action, comedy, and romance! (Also read: Suriya 44 titled Retro: Karthik Subbaraj's gangster film is loaded with action, romance. Watch) Suriya in a still from the Retro trailer.

Retro trailer

The almost three-minutes long trailer shows Suriya's character going through a range of emotions, as he pledges his lady love (played by Pooja Hegde) that he will let go off his rowdy lifestyle and not resort to violence as an answer. But it is easier said than done for him, as he keeps on getting in the way of things and beating up the goons.

We see him punch through a wall in frustration, pummel and murder men, and smoke a cigarette and drink alcohol together. We also see glimpses of other menacing characters – played by Joju George, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, and Nasser among others.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the trailer, a fan commented, “Karthik Subbaraj - Suriya combo 🥵🔥🔥” A second fan commented, “It's look like a special film for Suriya fans ❤❤ love you Suriya.” A comment read, “Suriya is back with a Bang.”

Retro is produced by Suriya and wife Jyothika's banner 2D Entertainment and Stone Bench Films. The tagline of the film is: Love, Laughter and War. The film has music composed by Santhosh Narayanan, cinematography handled by Shreyaas Krishna and editing by Shafique Mohamed Ali. It is slated to release in cinemas in May 1, 2025.

Suriya was last seen in Kanguva, where he played a warrior called Kanguva. He also plays a bounty hunter called Francis. The film also starred Disha Patani and Sunny Deol. It underperformed at the box office.