Klin Kaara adorably runs to dad Ram Charan's Madame Tussauds wax statue even as mom Upasana asks her to wait. Watch

Actor Ram Charan’s wax statue for Madame Tussauds Singapore was unveiled in London on Saturday. His parents, Chiranjeevi and Surekha, his wife, Upasana Konidela, and his daughter Klin Kaara also attended the event. Upasana shared a sweet moment from the photo-op during the unveiling of their daughter Kaara. Take a look. (Also Read: Ram Charan recreates pose with his Madame Tussauds wax statue; his pet dog Rhyme looks adorably bamboozled. Watch) Klin Kaara adorably ran up the stage to see Ram Charan's Madame Tussauds wax statue.

Klin Kaara runs to Ram Charan’s wax statue

Upasana posted numerous pictures and videos from the wax statue reveal on her Instagram, writing, “Team Rhyme or Team Ram??? And my Klin Kaara was Just tooo adorable. Priceless. Ps - Sometimes the wax version makes a better husband– just Listening & looking great in every pic!” She posted pictures of their pet dog, Rhyme, looking adorably at the wax statue version of Ram. Another picture showed Ram, Upasana, Chiranjeevi and Surekha posing with the statue.

One adorable video shows Kaara rushing up the stairs to see the wax statue even as Upasana tries to stop her and says, “Where are you going? Kaara, wait. She’s gone to nanna (father).” But she pays her mom no mind as she climbs up the stairs to interrupt Ram’s photo-op. Ram also looks surprised to see her there and tries to stop her, but she seems enamoured by her father’s doppelganger, wanting to touch the statue. Upasana and Surekha looked equally enamoured in the pictures she posted.

Ram Charan’s Madame Tussauds statue

Ram’s Madame Tussauds wax statue was unveiled in London on Saturday; it will find a permanent home in Singapore soon. Numerous fans turned up on the day to catch a glimpse of their favourite star and congratulate him. He was welcomed to the venue with dhol music and fans holding up posters for him. The wax statue immortalises Ram and his pet dog Rhyme. Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Kajal Aggarwal are some of the other Telugu actors who have wax statues.