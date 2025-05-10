Twitter user calls out Ram Charan's fans for lack of ‘civic sense’ at Madame Tussauds: ‘Britishers are disgusted’. Watch

Actor Ram Charan and his pet dog Rhyme have been immortalised with a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds museum. While it was initially announced that his statue would be situated in Singapore, it looks like the launch will happen in London. Fans lined up outside the museum on Friday to catch a glimpse of the star, and an X (formerly Twitter) user called them out for their lack of ‘civic sense’. (Also Read: After Game Changer's failure, Karthik Subbaraj says story of Ram Charan's film was changed: ‘Became a different world’) Ram Charan's fans lined up outside Madame Tussauds London to greet him.

Twitter user calls out Ram Charan fans’ lack of civic sense

An X user posted a video of Ram’s fans screaming and playing dhols as the security of Madame Tussauds discussed something with the actor and his team. Posting it, he claimed, “Eroju kontha mandhi chesina chiller panlaki #RamCharan ni kalise opportunity miss aindhi. (Due to some fans, I couldn’t meet Ram Charan again.) As a hardcore fan, I can understand the excitement around, but you need to have some civic sense when you are living abroad. Britishers are disgusted and laughing, looking at our behaviour.”

He added, “My sincere request for people who are living in abroad. Please maintain some civic sense. Akkada manam chese panukaki mana meedha blame raadhu mana country blame avthadhi. Kontha mandhi correct unna verevalla valla ee Indians andharu okate antaru. (Nobody will blame us, but they’ll blame our country if we behave like this. Even if some of us behave correctly, they’ll still see this and think all Indians behave this way.)”

Fan claims meet and greet was cancelled

When another fan asked him to explain what happened, he claimed, “Charan andhar fans ni kalustha annadu but andharu line lo nilapadali kani andharu okesari door meedhiki poinaru. British bouncer crowd set cheyadaniki osthe vaadi meedha mazak chesthunar. Road meedha foreigners ni chusi "eww" ani arvadam. Veetivalla meet and greet cancel aindhi. (Charan said he wants to meet fans, and they all stormed towards the door at once. When the British bouncer tried to control them, they mocked him. They also saw foreigners on the road and screamed ‘eww’. The meet and greet got cancelled because of them.)”

Ram was last seen in Shankar’s disappointing Game Changer, which was released on Sankranthi. He will soon star in Buchi Babu Sana’s Peddi and a yet-to-be-titled film by Sukumar.