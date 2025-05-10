Ram Charan recreates pose with his Madame Tussauds wax statue; his pet dog Rhyme looks adorably bamboozled. Watch

Actor Ram Charan and his pet dog Rhyme have been immortalised by the Madame Tussauds wax museum. The launch of their statue took place in London on Saturday, and Ram’s father, actor Chiranjeevi, also accompanied him to the event. Numerous fans lined up to catch a glimpse of the stars, holding up posters and bringing along dhols to greet them. (Also Read: Twitter user calls out Ram Charan's fans for lack of ‘civic sense’ at Madame Tussauds: ‘Britishers are disgusted’. Watch) Ram Charan and his dog Rhyme have been immortalised by Madame Tussauds.

Ram Charan-Rhyme’s wax statue unveiled

Videos and pictures taken by fans present at the event have found their way onto social media. In the video, Ram can be seen heading onto the stage with Rhyme as confetti is thrown on them. His wax statue is placed on a sofa, and his dog seems adorably confused by its wax twin, making people laugh. Ram and Rhyme then sit down next to the statue and strike the same pose as the statue, much to everyone’s delight.

Earlier in the day, Ram had greeted fans who had lined up outside Madame Tussauds for him. Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their happiness at the statue unveiling. One fan wrote, “Today’s achievement adds another Feather in the Cap of your Hard work and Dedication My BOSS.” Another called him “Royal Charan.” One fan gushed, “What a high moment. The pride of Indian cinema.”

Ram Charan’s Madame Tussauds wax statue

In September 2024, Madame Tussauds released a video of the process Ram and his pet Rhyme went through to be immortalised in wax. In the video, he said, “Hello everyone, I am Ram Charan. I am very honoured to join Madame Tussauds family. It will be unveiled soon. I look forward to be closer to my wax figure at Madame Tussauds Singapore.” Prabhas, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun, and Kajal Aggarwal are the other south Indian actors to have their own wax statue at Madame Tussauds.