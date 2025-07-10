Search
Thursday, Jul 10, 2025
Ben Askren lost 50 pounds after spending 45 days in coma. Now he weighs…

Published on: Jul 10, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Ben Askren shared a health update post double lung transplant, revealing he lost 50 lbs during a 45-day coma and now weighs 147 lbs.

Former UFC star Ben Askren posted a video on Wednesday providing an update on his health amid the recent double lung transplant surgery. In the video, he revealed that while he was at the hospital, he shed 50 pounds over the 45-day period he spent in a coma.

In the video, recorded as Askren lay in the hospital bed, the 40-year-old Mixed Martial Artist revealed that he currently weighs 147 pounds, which is around 67 kgs. Records show that before his surgery, the Cedar Rapids, Iowa native weighed 77 kgs, i.e, around 170 pounds.

"I was actually on a scale yesterday and I was weighing 147 pounds," Ben Askern said in the video. [It was] like 50 pounds in a 45 day period. So, man, that was a battle. I don't remember most of it." 

This story is being updated. 

