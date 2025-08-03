My Oxford Year Twitter reviews: Netflix romance leaves fans heartbroken, is this Hollywood's Saiyaara of 2025?

Many viewers who logged in to Netflix to watch the new release, My Oxford Year, expected it to be a breezy and fluffy rom-com. Alas, it is not so. Adapted from the novel by Julia Whelan, this new romance starts off like a regular rom-com, until it reveals a shocking twist that changes the tone of the film from comedy to tragedy. My Oxford Year stars Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest.

Viewers who watched the film took to Twitter to share their review, mostly praising the chemistry between Sofia Carson and Corey Mylchreest, while also sharing how heartbroken they were by the end. (Also read: My Oxford Year review: Sofia Carson carries a disarmingly sweet and predictable romance)

About My Oxford Year

My Oxford Year chronicles the journey of Anna (Sofia), a stable and ambitious New Yorker, who arrives at Oxford during her year break to study poetry. There, she meets Jamie (Corey), a fellow student but also a teaching assistant, and the two embark on an epic romance that leads her to question her structured life plan.

A viewer who saw the film shared their review on Twitter and wrote, "I wasn't ready to bawl my eyes out like this, but #MyOxfordYear made me sob so many times (it also made me smile and laugh). Sofia and Corey were such a perfect match, and I would love to see them again in other projects. By the way, this movie is already a classic in my book."

How viewers reacted

Another said, “This movie was beautiful. Sofia and Corey did a really great job, and it was hard to take your eyes off the screen, but the ending broke my heart.” Someone reviewed, “I really thought I was going to see the best romantic comedy of the year, but they decided to give me the most heartbreaking movie of the year!”

Saiyaara of Hollywood this year?

“Thought I was watching a cute romance… just finished the movie and WHY AM I A SOBBING MESS RIGHT NOW???!” expressed a viewer. A second viewer agreed, and wrote, “Well sorry to burst the bubble of innocent people like me who thought this would be just another college extra-fluff romcom most of us signed up for, but turns out #myoxfordyear is not a romcom. I just finished watching it, and honestly, I feel like jumping off a cliff right now.”

“'Just because something is temporary doesn't mean it isn't meaningful. That's the chaotic part of life, and as an annoyingly brilliant man once told me, those are the best parts. I cried so hard watching #MyOxfordYear," said a viewer in their post. A viewer joked, “They said it was a romcom but the only comedy part was us being fooled that it might end well but it was still worth the pain.”

Meanwhile, the Bollywood film Saiyaara released in theatres last month and emerged as a blockbuster. The Mohit Suri film starring Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda also revolved around a love story tainted with tragic elements. Thankfully, Saiyaara has a happy ending, which several fans loved as seen in the reaction videos that emerged on social media.