India has achieved a 67.5% reduction target in Hydrofluorocarbons (HFC) production and consumption and the complete phase-out of HCFC-141b, an ozone depleting compound in 2020, Angela Lusigi, UNDP Resident Representative said on Tuesday, on the occasion of World Ozone Day. ‘Scientists and industry worked together to deal with ozone depleting substances’

She also underscored UNDP’s support to MoEFCC in equipping 120 Industrial Training Institutes with advanced tools for refrigeration and air conditioning training, linking ozone protection with green skills, jobs, and livelihoods.

Bhupender Yadav, union environment minister said that under the Montreal Protocol, scientists and industry worked together to eliminate 99% of all ozone-depleting substances, due to which the ozone layer is healing. By regulating the production and use of ozone depleting substances, the Montreal Protocol has significantly contributed to dealing with climate change.

The Minister also said that the India Cooling Action Plan (ICAP) development and implementation framework demonstrates high inter-ministerial and cross-sectoral collaboration in laying out pathways to phase out ozone depleting substances. “It provides sustainable cooling to meet cooling needs while neutralizing its negative impacts. We are promoting indigenous development of low global warming potential (low-GWP) refrigerants including collaboration with the Indian Institutes of Technology,” Yadav said.

Tanmay Kumar, secretary, MoEFCC said that the environmental perspective should be viewed in totality including in solving problems relating to various environmental issues. The Montreal Protocol demonstrated that collective action based on scientific evidence can protect our planet and its future. He also said the initiative of providing training equipment to the Industrial Training Institutes will lead to development of skilled work force in the country in the refrigeration and air conditioning sector.