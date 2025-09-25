Tropical Storm Humberto forms in Atlantic as experts continue to watch Invest 94L. Will it impact US?

Forecasters are keeping a close watch on a pair of tropical systems spinning in the Atlantic basin as of September 25. These storms have raised concerns over potential impacts to the Caribbean, the Bahamas, and the US East Coast, reported CNN. As per the outlet, Tropical Storm Humberto formed on late September 24 in the central Atlantic, becoming the eighth named storm of the 2025 hurricane season. Tropical Storm Humberto has formed in the Atlantic Ocean as forecasters remain uncertain about a potential US impact.(AP)

At the same time, a tropical wave over the northeast Caribbean, currently designated Invest 94L, is also showing signs of development. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Humberto was about 480 miles east-northeast of the Leeward Islands on Thursday morning, moving west-northwest with sustained winds of 45 mph. The storm could intensify into a Category 2 or 3 hurricane by the weekend, the report added.

The uncertain fate of Invest 94L

Invest 94L, the system near Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, is considered the more immediate concern for the US. Heavy rainfall could bring flash flooding and landslides across Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, with up to six inches expected in some areas, CNN reported.

According to CNN, forecasters said that the system could strengthen into Tropical Storm Imelda by the weekend as it moves toward the Bahamas. Beyond that, models diverge sharply. Some suggest it could remain offshore, while others show the potential for landfall on the US East Coast next week.

Possible storm interaction

Meteorologists also warn of the Fujiwhara effect, a rare phenomenon in which two tropical systems interact, potentially altering their paths, USA Today reported. Humberto and Invest 94L could ‘dance’ around each other in the Atlantic, increasing the unpredictability of both systems.

Roger Martin, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in North Carolina, cautioned that forecasts may shift daily. Martin, speaking to USA Today, explained that because of the “chaotic steering flow, a model run today may look vastly different than a run from the same model on a separate day.”

US Coast on alert

While no coastal watches or warnings are currently in place, forecasters emphasize the importance of preparedness. In Florida, the National Weather Service in Melbourne has already warned of dangerous rip currents due to swells from distant Hurricane Gabriella, as well as worsening beach and boating conditions as Invest 94L approaches.

Meteorologist Robert Haley urged residents, “We recommend residents and visitors take this time to ensure their emergency plan is ready.”

Late-season hurricane risks

As October approaches, the formation of late-season storms begins to move inland in the Gulf, Caribbean, and Western Atlantic, creating a greater opportunity for impacts in the US. Although the 2025 season has started off slower than average, warm waters along the coast mean that forecasters are monitoring the potential for the growth of storms.

Hurricane hunter aircraft are set to investigate both Humberto and Invest 94L in the coming days. Reconnaissance flights will provide valuable information on both the strength and movement of these features.

FAQs:

Q1: What is Tropical Storm Humberto’s current status?

Humberto has sustained winds of 45 mph and is forecast to strengthen over warm Atlantic waters, possibly reaching hurricane strength by the weekend.

Q2: What is Invest 94L?

Invest 94L is a disorganized tropical wave near the northeastern Caribbean, expected to develop into a tropical depression or storm as it approaches the Bahamas.

Q3: Could either storm impact the US?

Yes, but it is too early to say. Humberto is likely to move north, but Invest 94L could threaten the East Coast depending on its track.