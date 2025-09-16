Royal Caribbean cruise forced to return to PortMiami after 2 passengers injured; Here's what went wrong

Royal Caribbean's Wonder of the Seas cruise ship had to head back to PortMiami on Monday following an altercation among guests, leaving two passengers hospitalized. Royal Caribbean has updated local authorities about the incident and they are working closely with them.(Unsplash/Colin Lloyd)

The cruise ship claims that its staff attended to the passengers who were involved in the fight.

“Our team provided medical care to adult guests who were involved in an altercation onboard, and the guests are being treated for their injuries,” Royal Caribbean stated in a statement, as per 6 South Florida.

A brawl broke out on board, according to one person who posted pictures from the ship. Another commenter claimed that about a dozen people were hauled from the ship.

Additionally, WSVN observed the ship making its way back to port as its dock side was illuminated by flashing blue lights.

Local authorities update about brawl as 2 passengers rushed to hospital

On the return of the cruise ship, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel arrived responded to the associated medical call.

Royal Caribbean has updated local authorities about the incident and they are working closely with them. “As this is an ongoing investigation, we have no more information to share at this time,” they said.

CruiseMapper states that the Wonder of the Seas left Miami on Monday and it was traveling throughout the Bahamas for four days, making stops in Nassau and Coco Cay before heading back to Miami.

The two passengers were examined after being rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

As of now, the nature of the dispute is unknown.

Wonder of the Seas and another scuffle

With space for 5,606 passengers, Wonder of the Seas is the fourth biggest cruise ship in the world.

It follows a scuffle “over chicken tenders” aboard a ship that sent the crew into a state of turmoil.

Last month, footage of the altercation surfaced, showing a number of young cruisers punching and knocking each other down while spectators gathered to witness the mayhem.

Mike Terra, the man who captured the startling video and shared it on social media, saying "Over chicken tenders is crazy."