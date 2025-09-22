Bad Bunny closes 31-date Puerto Rico residency with emotional Marc Anthony duet. See full guest lineup

Bad Bunny closed his 11-week ‘No Me Quiero Ir de Aqui’ residency on the night of September 20 at El Coliseo de Puerto Rico with a sold-out performance that turned into a cultural celebration, reported the Associated Press. Branded as the ‘Una Mas’ show, it was livestreamed globally via Amazon Music and Twitch, giving fans around the world a front-row seat to his farewell. Bad Bunny closed his historic Puerto Rico residency on the anniversary of Hurricane Maria.(Getty Images via AFP)

The night was full of surprises, iconic collaborations, and emotional tributes, from reggaeton heavyweights to salsa legends. Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, made sure Puerto Rico’s musical legacy was front and center.

Surprises and collaborations at Bad Bunny's concert

According to an AP report, Bad Bunny brought out an all-star lineup of guests, including Ñengo Flow, RaiNao, Dei V, Arcangel, De la Ghetto, and Jowell y Randy, who joined him for an explosive medley of reggaeton hits. The energy peaked when Marc Anthony appeared for a moving duet of Preciosa, Rafael Hernandez Marin’s 1937 anthem dedicated to Puerto Rico.

As the two singers embraced while belting out ‘Yo te quiero, Puerto Rico’ (I love you, Puerto Rico), the crowd responded in unison, creating one of the most emotional moments of the residency.

Hurricane Maria tribute

The concert coincided with the eighth anniversary of Hurricane Maria, which devastated Puerto Rico in 2017. Nengo Flow wore a jersey marked with the number 4,645, honoring those who lost their lives, while fans waved flags emblazoned with messages of remembrance, the Rolling Stone reported.

Beyond music: Giving back

Bad Bunny has used his platform as a way to not only entertain but also invest in his homeland. His Good Bunny Foundation has formed a multi-year partnership with Amazon to support initiatives focused on education, agriculture, technology, and food delivery initiatives on the island. "Benito embodies the spirit of Puerto Rico," said Rocío Guerrero, an Amazon Music executive. "Together we're transforming his passion for the island into real impact."

Bad Bunny residency’s legacy

Since mid-July, Bad Bunny's residency has brought nearly half a million fans and an estimated $733 million to the island's economy, according to Gaither International. Fans traveled from all over Latin America and Europe to attend, marking the 31-date residency one of the largest cultural events on the island in recent history, reported AP.

FAQs

Q1: Why was this Bad Bunny concert significant?

It marked the end of his 11-week “No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí” residency at El Choli, coinciding with the anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

Q2: Who were the special guests at the final show?

Guests included Marc Anthony, RaiNao, Dei V, Ñengo Flow, Arcángel, De La Ghetto, and Jowell & Randy.

Q3: How did the concert honour Hurricane Maria victims?

Fans waved flags with memorial messages, Ñengo Flow wore a tribute jersey, and the night carried themes of resilience and remembrance.