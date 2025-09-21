Emma Myers unpacks her hopes for Enid in Wednesday season 3: 'I'd like to not be…'

Emma Myers has two big hopes for Wednesday season 3, and both focus on her character, Enid. In an interview with The Direct, the actress admitted she does not want Enid trapped as a werewolf for the entire season, and she also wants less infighting among the show’s characters. Season 2 of Netflix’s Addams Family spinoff wrapped earlier this month, but another installment was greenlit long before the finale aired. This leaves plenty of room for speculation on where the story could go next. Emma Myers hopes Enid won't remain a werewolf throughout Wednesday season 3 and desires less character conflict. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

Emma Myers' hope for Wednesday Season 3

The season 2 finale saw Enid transform into an alpha werewolf to save Wednesday (Jenna Ortega) and disappear afterward, leaving her fate hanging. Myers told The Direct that the transformation was a no-brainer for Enid, given the strength of her friendship with Wednesday.

“I think Enid is just really a selfless person, so I don't think anything really had to convince her," Myers said. She added, “So, it's either she stays a human and Wednesday dies or she can sacrifice a bit of her humanity and save her best friend. So, I think it was a no-brainer for her. I'd like to not be stuck as a werewolf forever in Season 3.”

Myers revealed that she wants to see the core characters move away from constant rivalries. “I just hope that none of us are at each other's throats anymore. I hope we can be friends,” she told The Direct.

Season 2 leaned into conflict, from Enid’s rivalry with Agnes (Evie Templeton) to her complicated love life involving Ajax (Georgie Farmer) and new werewolf Bruno (Georgie B. Taylor). That drama may have fueled tension, but Myers is hoping for more unity going forward.

Emma Myers spills the beans on working with Billie Piper

Enid’s arc also connected her with Billie Piper’s Isadora Capri, a werewolf music teacher introduced in season 2. Myers said she hopes to share more screen time with Piper in the future.

"She's amazing. What a woman. So sweet. She's really good at scolding you as a teacher to the point where, when we were filming, she was getting mad at me. I was like, ‘I’m sorry.’ She's so lovely, and I hope I get to do more with her next season, because she's such a treat to work with and… what a great character," Myers said.

With Enid missing and Wednesday marked for death by her aunt Ophelia, season 3 looks set to expand beyond Nevermore Academy. That shift could push Wednesday, Fester, and Thing into new territory while deepening the werewolf mythology around Enid.

FAQs

What changes does Emma Myers want in Wednesday season 3?

She wants Enid not to remain a werewolf all season and for the characters to get along.

Who did Emma Myers say was a highlight to work with in season 2?

She praised Billie Piper, who plays werewolf teacher Isadora Capri.

When was Wednesday renewed for season 3?

Netflix renewed the series before season 2’s second half premiered.

What happened to Enid in the season 2 finale?

She turned into an alpha werewolf to save Wednesday and then disappeared.