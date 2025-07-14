A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder Season 2: First look at Emma Myers' return as Pip revealed

The second season of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder is officially on the way, and fans are getting their first look at Emma Myers back in action as Pip Fitz-Amobi. On Monday, BBC, Netflix and ZDFneo revealed fresh casting details and a preview of what’s ahead for the teen sleuth in season two. Emma Myers, best known for her breakout role in Wednesday, returns as Pip in the new season.

Myers, best known for her breakout role in Wednesday, returns as Pip in a new chapter of the hit series adapted from Holly Jackson’s bestselling novels. After cracking the Andie Bell case in season one, Pip’s world has changed – and not entirely for the better.

New characters shake up the small town of Kilton

Several new cast members are set to join the unfolding drama. Misia Butler (KAOS) will play Stanley Forbes, while Eden Hambelton Davies (Tell Me Everything) appears as Jamie Reynolds, the missing brother of Connor (played by returning star Jude Morgan-Collie).

Also joining the cast is Jack Rowan (Noughts and Crosses) as Charlie Green, Pip’s new neighbour who becomes entangled in the chaos surrounding her latest case. Additional new faces include Anna Brindle (The Outs), Peter Sullivan (Around The World In 80 Days), Freddie Thorp (Fate: The Winx Saga), Lu Corfield (The Crow Girl), Stephanie Street (Breathtaking) and Freddie England.

They’ll appear alongside returning actors from season one, including Zain Iqbal, Henry Ashton, Asha Banks, Yali Topol Margalith and Morgan-Collie.

Plot hints at darker themes as Pip is drawn back in

Season two picks up after Pip’s explosive investigation into Andie Bell’s murder. But despite her resolve to stay out of trouble, she finds herself pulled into another mystery when Jamie Reynolds vanishes ahead of Max Hastings’ upcoming trial.

“Pip is determined to fix the fallout,” the official synopsis reads, “and stay away from any more investigations. But as Max Hastings’ trial approaches, Connor’s brother Jamie suddenly disappears and Pip finds herself in a race against time to find him.”

As the case unfolds, Pip’s beliefs about justice are challenged, and her journey leads her further from the ‘good girl’ persona she once clung to.

A breakout success, now going global

A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder was a breakout hit when it premiered in summer 2024, becoming BBC iPlayer’s top title among 16–24-year-olds and marking the highest-rated drama on BBC Three since its relaunch.

Season two was commissioned by the BBC’s Lindsay Salt and Fiona Campbell and is produced by Moonage Pictures (an ITV Studios company) for BBC iPlayer and BBC Three, in co-production with Netflix and ZDFneo. BBC Studios is handling international sales.

The new season will debut on the BBC in the UK and on Netflix in most territories outside the UK and Ireland. In Germany, it will stream on ZDFneo, and in Australia, on Stan.

FAQ:

1. Is there a season 2 of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

Yes, season 2 is officially confirmed and will premiere on the BBC, with global streaming available on Netflix and ZDFneo.

2. Who actually killed Andie?

In season one, it’s revealed that Andie Bell was killed by Mr. Ward, her teacher, who tried to cover up the crime.

3. Is there a second part to A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder?

Yes, season 2 continues Pip’s story as she investigates a new disappearance tied to unresolved events from season one.

4. What is the plot of A Good Girl’s Guide to Murder 2?

The second season follows Pip as she gets drawn back into a mystery when Connor’s brother Jamie disappears just before Max Hastings' trial.