Wednesday Season 2: Who is Slurp? Zombie's shocking connection to Addams family explained

(Disclaimer: The following contains major spoilers for Wednesday Season 2 Part 2) In the second half of Wednesday Season 2, the zombie named Slurp's true identity is revealed. (@wednesdayaddams/X)

Wednesday Season 2 returned for the second half on Netflix and revealed Pugsley Addams' zombie's identity, leaving fans stunned. The youngest Addams' efforts went in vain to make new friends at Nevermore Academy, and he learned the tale of the “boy with the clockwork heart,” Pugsley was eager to find out. Things took a turn when he reached the clockwork heart boy's grave and accidentally resurrected him via his electricity powers.

However, Pugsey was thrilled with the zombie and kept him as his pet, naming him Slurp, portrayed by actor Owen Painter.

Also Read: Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 review: Lady Gaga’s wink and Jenna Ortega’s bite make for a sharper, stronger finish

Who is Slurp? Zombie's identity explained

As Slurp devoured more people, his skin and organs began to regrow, and it is later revealed to be Isaac Night. Isaac was a genius Nevermore student who died after an explosion in his laboratory at the Ioga Tower. He also revealed that he is a DaVinci, a type of outcast with telekinetic abilities. He also turned out to be the brother of Francoise Galpin, Tyler Gapline, also known as the Hyde from Wednesday Season 1, as per Netflix.

Isaac was known for his genius inventions at the school back in the day. At the time, he also built a machine to help her sister get rid of her Hyde condition and to make Francoise's wish to live a “normie” life come true.

Also Read: Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz in ‘friends with benefits’ arrangement: Report

Slurp's connection to the Addams family

In the later episodes, it is revealed that Isaac was also Gomez Addams' roommate and best friend. Since Wednesday's father had his electric powers, similar to Pugsley, Isaac decided to use his best friend as the power source for his machine. While the process almost killed Gomez, Morticia stepped in at the right time and saved her love.

In the process, she chopped off his right hand. The experiment went awry and resulted in an explosion, which led to Isaac's death and robbed Gomez of his powers. In the aftermath of the explosion, somehow, Isaac's hand survived and became a being of its own that the audience knows as Thing.

According to the series, Thing's name is a clever anagram as it is formed by rearranging the letters of Isaac's surname, Night.

Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 is streaming now on Netflix.