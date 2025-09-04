Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz in ‘friends with benefits’ arrangement: Report

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz sparked fresh romance rumours after the two were spotted holding hands during a casual stroll through Brooklyn, New York, on Wednesday. While the two very much like a couple during their outing, an insider told TMZ that Styles and Kravitz are more in a "friends with benefits" kind of arrangement. Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz were seen holding hands in Brooklyn, sparking romance rumors. An insider claims to TMZ, they have a 'friends with benefits' arrangement.(@Harry_Styles/X, Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Styles and Kravitz are reportedly ‘friends with benefits’

According to the source, Styles and Kravitz are keeping their relationship casual and are not exclusive in any way. The insider told the news outlet that the two have “not put a label on their relationship”.

Last week, the former One Direction band member was spotted alongside Kravitz, walking arm in arm, as reported by the Daily Mail. The news of their reportedly relationship status comes after they were spotted together in London earlier. Styles and Kravitz's London date reportedly followed the Leicester Square premiere of the latter's new film, Caught Stealing, which she attended alongside co-stars Matt Smith and Austin Butler.

A source told The Sun, “Harry and Zoe were tucked away in a corner in Rita's and were snogging like teenagers.” The source added, “They seemed really into each other and didn't seem to care if anyone saw them kissing. They walked in together, it was definitely a date, they make a gorgeous couple.”

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz's first appearance together

Styles and Kravitz were first linked together last month after a video was shared by a Harry Styles fan account on X that showed them taking a stroll alongside cobblestone streets in Rome. The Batman actor was seen wrapping her arm around the As It Was singer as they continued to walk.

Kravitz was previously engaged to Channing Tatum in 2023, but they called off the engagement later that same year. She was also rumored to have been with Noah Centineo earlier this year, as the two were photographed several times in New York and Los Angeles. Meanwhile, Styles was last linked to Taylor Russell, who reportedly broke up in May after less than a year of dating.