Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles spotted holding hands in New York amid romance rumors

American actor-filmmaker Zoë Kravitz and British singer-songwriter Harry Styles’ yet another holding hands appearance, this time in New York, has further fueled their dating rumors. Hary Styles and Zoë Kravitz were spotted in New York recently

Photos obtained by PEOPLE on Wednesday, show Zoë and Harry walking hand in hand in Brooklyn. While Zoë wore an all-black outfit, Harry was dressed in tan pants and a jean jacket.

The sighting follows their London outing just days earlier. According to the British tabloid, The Sun, the pair reportedly shared a passionate kiss. According to an eyewitness the two looked “really into each other” and “did not seem to care if anyone saw them kissing.” The two walked in together, with the source calling it “definitely a date” and describing them as a “gorgeous couple.”

Last month, a video shared by a Harry Styles fan account on X (previously known as Twitter) showed the two strolling along a cobblestone street in Rome. The Big Little Lies actor was seen wrapping her arm around the singer as they walked. The clip surfaced while Zoë was in Europe promoting her new film Caught Stealing alongside co-star Austin Butler. A source told People magazine that Harry was "spending time with her while she’s been on her press run.” Another insider said that the two are having “a lot of fun together” and that “there are no labels yet.”

Zoë was previously engaged to Channing Tatum in October 2023 before the two called it off a year later. Earlier this year, she was linked to Noah Centineo, with the pair photographed together several times in New York and Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Harry was last linked to Taylor Russell, but broke up with her in May after less than a year of dating. Before that, he dated Olivia Wilde for nearly two years and was briefly connected to Emily Ratajkowski.