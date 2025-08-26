After romantic walk in Rome, Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz spotted sharing kiss in London

Pop star Harry Styles and actor Zoe Kravitz are in the news after being seen together numerous times in Europe this summer, and some sources suggest they are romantically linked. Just after their video from Rome went viral, the rumoured couple was spotted sharing a kiss in London. Harry Styles and Zoe Kravitz. (File Photos)

London kiss after the film premiere

The rumored couple, according to a report in The Sun, was seen at Rita’s bistro in London’s Soho on August 25, where they reportedly shared a passionate kiss. According to an eyewitness, the pair looked ‘really into each other’ and ‘did not seem to care if anyone saw them kissing’.

The outing took place just after Zoe attended the Leicester Square premier of her latest film, Caught Stealing.

A source told The Sun that the pair walked in together and that it was “definitely a date”. They added that the two make a “gorgeous couple”.

Zoe Kravitz, Harry Styles spotted walking arm-in-arm

According to another People report, just a couple of days earlier, the pair were filmed walking together arm-in-arm along a cobblestone street in Rome. The video shared by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), sent social media into a frenzy as fans speculated about their relationship status.

Another source told people that Zoe flew to Italy after wrapping up promotional duties in France, where she attended the Paris premiere of Caught Stealing with co-star Austin Butler.

Speaking to People, the source said the pair is having “a lot of fun together” and that there were no labels yet.

Their relationship status

No comments have come from reps for either star, but sources are saying Harry has been spending some time with Zoë during her European press junket. The Big Little Lies actress, 36, and the former One Direction singer, 31, purportedly had mutual friends and creative circles.

Previous relationships

Styles has been single since breaking up with actor Taylor Russell in May 2024. Styles's last serious relationship was with director Olivia Wilde for nearly two years, and he was briefly romantically linked to model Emily Ratajkowski, the People report stated.

Meanwhile, Zoe, who was previously engaged to Channing Tatum in 2023, broke off that engagement about a year later when she realized they were "at different stages in life." She has also been seen earlier this year with actor Noah Centineo.

