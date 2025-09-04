Novak Djokovic channels Kpop Demon Hunters' Soda Pop dance at the US Open for his daughter's birthday

The US Open crowd got more than just top-tier tennis when Novak Djokovic celebrated his quarterfinal victory over Taylor Fritz with an unexpected performance. The 24-time Grand Slam champion broke into dance steps inspired by KPop Demon Hunters, the Sony Pictures/Netflix sensation that has quickly climbed to the top of the streamer’s global charts. Novak Djokovic doing the Soda Pop dance

Djokovic revealed that the choreography came courtesy of his daughter Tara, who had just turned eight. “We are at home doing different choreographies, and this is one of them,” he explained during his on-court interview. Calling the win “a big present for” Tara, Djokovic added, “Hopefully I’ll make her smile when she wakes up in the morning.”

Netizens were all for it. “He's got the moves!” was one comment under the post. Another read, “I don't understand all the negativity in the comments. It was obvious he did it for his daughter. Much respect to him, he didn't forget about her despite the pressure of the match and the crowd. Family comes first. 👏🏼👏🏼” Another comment claimed, “Daddy's got moves!” One more comment echoed a sentiment many felt, saying, “Please open a dance class after retirement. We'll surely join 😭😭.”

The moment charmed fans, especially given the worldwide popularity of KPop Demon Hunters. The animated action-fantasy, which follows the fictional K-pop girl group HUNTR/X as they battle demons, has inspired a wave of fan art, cosplay, covers, and viral choreography across social media. Its soundtrack also made a strong debut, opening at No. 1 on Billboard’s Soundtracks chart and No. 8 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Djokovic’s light-hearted tribute not only highlighted the global reach of K-pop culture but also showed the playful side of one of tennis’ fiercest competitors. And if Tara is the judge, his dance moves might just be as impressive as his forehand.