Most-streamed US musician: How Taylor Swift overtook Bad Bunny, Drake and more

Taylor Swift has officially become the most-streamed US artist of all time on Spotify. As of September 17, her total streams stand at 108.9 billion. With 488 tracks under her name, her catalogue has produced 20 songs with more than a billion plays each and nearly 250 tracks that crossed the 100-million mark, according to Chart Masters. Taylor Swift overtook Bad Bunny, Drake and others to become the mos- streamed US musician.(Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)

The Cruel Summer hitmaker's rise has been meteoric. She registered 11.9 billion streams in 2020 and has surged past the 100 billion milestone in just five years. This feat placed her ahead of other heavyweights such as Bad Bunny (94.2 billion streams) and Drake (91.4 billion streams).

How Taylor Swift overtook Drake and Bad Bunny

For years, Drake held the crown as Spotify’s most-streamed artist, jumping from 30 billion to 70 billion streams between 2020 and 2023. But Swift’s relentless release schedule, re-recorded albums, and massive cultural footprint helped her overtake him in February 2024.

Meanwhile, Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny dominated Latin music. Other artists who remain in the top tier include The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, and BTS.

Taylor Swift's streaming records worldwide

Although we can see the data from Spotify much more prominently than other services, Swift’s success is greater than what Spotify tells us. According to estimates, she has generated more than 191 billion streams across all on-demand audio services, including Apple Music, Amazon Music, and YouTube Music. This means she is not only the top artist on Spotify; she is the most-streamed artist in the entire history of digital streaming, the Chart Masters report added.

What makes Taylor Swift different?

Unlike many of her peers, who primarily rely on significant features in their songs, Swift’s streaming is made up almost entirely of her own work. Her fans (known as Swifties) are known to create large spikes in streaming whenever she releases an album—and she continues to release albums and EPs. From 1989 (Taylor's Version) to The Tortured Poets Department, every one of her records has pushed her career forward with new momentum.

FAQs:

Q1: Who is the most-streamed artist on Spotify?

Taylor Swift is currently the most-streamed artist ever on Spotify, with more than 108.9 billion lead artist streams.

Q2: Who are the other top artists?

After Taylor Swift, Bad Bunny ranks second with 94.2 billion streams, while Drake follows closely with 91.4 billion. The Weeknd and Ariana Grande round out the top five.

Q3: How does Spotify measure popularity?

Spotify tracks both monthly listeners (short-term popularity) and cumulative streams (lifetime achievements). Taylor Swift leads in the latter category.