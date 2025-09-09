Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour: When and where to buy tickets?

Ariana Grande just confirmed what fans were waiting for. The singer took to Instagram last month to announce that her Eternal Sunshine Tour kicks off in 2026. According to Consequence of Sound, it is her first time back on the road since 2019, when the Sweetener World Tour wrapped, and the tickets for the tour are out now. Ariana Grande’s 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour tickets out now.(Instagram/arianagrande)

This tour is tied to Eternal Sunshine and its deluxe version, Brighter Days Ahead. Instead of racing across dozens of cities, she is staying put for several nights in the biggest arenas. Four in Los Angeles, four in Brooklyn, and five straight at London’s O2.

Tickets and presale details

If you are in North America, registration for presale closed on Saturday, September 7, at 2 pm ET. Presale itself opens Tuesday, September 9, at 10 am local time. General on-sale follows the next morning, Wednesday, September 10, at 10 am local time, all through Ticketmaster, as per Yahoo Entertainment.

For UK shows, artist presale begins Tuesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. BST. O2 Priority customers get their own early window. Public tickets hit Thursday, September 18 at 10 a.m. BST. StubHub will have listings under its FanProtect guarantee, though prices will jump or dip depending on demand.

Full 2026 dates

Here is every stop confirmed so far:

North America

Jun 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Jun 9 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Jun 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena

Jun 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Jun 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum

Jun 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jun 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Jun 30 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Jul 2 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Jul 6 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Jul 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Jul 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Jul 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

Jul 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jul 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Jul 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Jul 30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Aug 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Aug 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center

United Kingdom

Aug 15 – London, UK – The O2

Aug 16 – London, UK – The O2

Aug 19 – London, UK – The O2

Aug 20 – London, UK – The O2

Aug 23 – London, UK – The O2

VIP packages

VIP Nation has bundles with prime seats, early entry, a lounge setup called “Ari’s VIP Lounge,” and exclusive merch. Perks vary by tier, but if you want extras, that is the place to look.

Also read: MTV VMAs 2025: Lady Gaga named Artist of the Year, Ariana Grande also wins big

FAQs

When does the tour begin and end?

It launches June 6, 2026, in Oakland and closes August 23, 2026, in London.

Which cities get multiple nights?

Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and London.

How much will tickets cost?

Official prices are expected to be $60–$200, though resale ranges from $245 to over $1,000.

When can I buy tickets?

Fan presales opened Sept 9 (U.S.) and Sept 16 (U.K.), with general sales starting Sept 10 and Sept 18 at 10 a.m. local time.

Where’s resale pricing most expensive?

Ticket listings on platforms like StubHub show prices from $350 to $1,200-Montreal currently starts at $245.