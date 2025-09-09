Ariana Grande Eternal Sunshine Tour: When and where to buy tickets?
Get the full rundown on Ariana Grande’s 2026 Eternal Sunshine Tour, including the complete schedule, presale, general sale dates, and estimated ticket prices.
Ariana Grande just confirmed what fans were waiting for. The singer took to Instagram last month to announce that her Eternal Sunshine Tour kicks off in 2026. According to Consequence of Sound, it is her first time back on the road since 2019, when the Sweetener World Tour wrapped, and the tickets for the tour are out now.
This tour is tied to Eternal Sunshine and its deluxe version, Brighter Days Ahead. Instead of racing across dozens of cities, she is staying put for several nights in the biggest arenas. Four in Los Angeles, four in Brooklyn, and five straight at London’s O2.
Tickets and presale details
If you are in North America, registration for presale closed on Saturday, September 7, at 2 pm ET. Presale itself opens Tuesday, September 9, at 10 am local time. General on-sale follows the next morning, Wednesday, September 10, at 10 am local time, all through Ticketmaster, as per Yahoo Entertainment.
For UK shows, artist presale begins Tuesday, September 16 at 10 a.m. BST. O2 Priority customers get their own early window. Public tickets hit Thursday, September 18 at 10 a.m. BST. StubHub will have listings under its FanProtect guarantee, though prices will jump or dip depending on demand.
Full 2026 dates
Here is every stop confirmed so far:
North America
Jun 6 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Jun 9 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
Jun 13 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Jun 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Crypto.com Arena
Jun 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Jun 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum
Jun 24 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jun 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Jun 30 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Jul 2 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena
Jul 6 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 8 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
Jul 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Jul 13 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Jul 16 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Jul 18 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
Jul 22 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Jul 24 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
Jul 28 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Jul 30 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
Aug 3 – Chicago, IL – United Center
Aug 5 – Chicago, IL – United Center
United Kingdom
Aug 15 – London, UK – The O2
Aug 16 – London, UK – The O2
Aug 19 – London, UK – The O2
Aug 20 – London, UK – The O2
Aug 23 – London, UK – The O2
VIP packages
VIP Nation has bundles with prime seats, early entry, a lounge setup called “Ari’s VIP Lounge,” and exclusive merch. Perks vary by tier, but if you want extras, that is the place to look.
Also read: MTV VMAs 2025: Lady Gaga named Artist of the Year, Ariana Grande also wins big
FAQs
When does the tour begin and end?
It launches June 6, 2026, in Oakland and closes August 23, 2026, in London.
Which cities get multiple nights?
Oakland, Los Angeles, Austin, Sunrise, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Boston, Montreal, Chicago, and London.
How much will tickets cost?
Official prices are expected to be $60–$200, though resale ranges from $245 to over $1,000.
When can I buy tickets?
Fan presales opened Sept 9 (U.S.) and Sept 16 (U.K.), with general sales starting Sept 10 and Sept 18 at 10 a.m. local time.
Where’s resale pricing most expensive?
Ticket listings on platforms like StubHub show prices from $350 to $1,200-Montreal currently starts at $245.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.