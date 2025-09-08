MTV VMAs 2025: Lady Gaga named Artist of the Year, Ariana Grande also wins big
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards ceremony was held at UBS Arena in New York on September 7. It was hosted by LL Cool J.
The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards turned out to be a celebration of women in music, with global icons like Lady Gaga, Rosé, Ariana Grande, and Mariah Carey taking home top honours at the star-studded ceremony held in New York on Sunday.
2025 MTV VMAs winners announced
The winners were announced on September 7 during a ceremony that brought together the biggest and brightest artists across all genres into one room. The ceremony was held at New York's UBS Arena. It was hosted by LL Cool J for the second year in a row.
Who took home the coveted trophy? Lady Gaga took home the prize for Artist of the Year and Rosé accepted the win for Song of the Year for her collaboration with Bruno Mars, APT. Ariana Grande won the Video of the Year and Best Pop for Brighter Days Ahead. "Thank you to my therapists and gay people," she said on stage while accepting the honour, adding, “I love you."
Meanwhile, Mariah Carey walked away with the Video Vanguard Award for her record-breaking career in pop music. Among the stars performing at the ceremony are Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, Sombr, Alex Warren, J Balvin featuring DJ Snake, Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll, Conan Gray and Tate McRae.
Here is a complete list of winners of 2025 MTV VMAs, as per Rolling Stone.
Video of the Year:
Ariana Grande for Brighter Days Ahead
Artist Of The Year:
Lady Gaga
Song Of The Year:
APT by ROSÉ & Bruno Mars
Best New Artist:
Alex Warren
Best Pop Artist:
Ariana Grande
MTV Push Performance of the Year:
KATSEYE for Touch
Best Collaboration:
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars for Die With a Smile
Best Pop:
Ariana Grande for Brighter days ahead
Best Hip-Hop:
Doechii for Anxiety
Best R&B:
Mariah Carey for Type Dangerous
Best Alternative:
Sombr for Back to friends
Best K-Pop SONG:
LISA ft. Doja Cat & RAYE for Born Again
Best Album:
Short n’ Sweet by Sabrina Carpenter
Best Afrobeats:
Tyla for Push 2 Start
Best Country:
Megan Moroney for Am I Okay?
Song of the Summer:
Just Keep Watching for Tate McRae
Best Rock:
Coldplay for All My Love
Best Latin:
Shakira for Soltera
Best Long Form Video:
Brighter Days Ahead by Ariana Grande
Video for Good:
Charli xcx for Guess featuring Billie Eilish
Best Direction:
Lady Gaga for Abracadabra
Best Art Direction:
Lady Gaga for Abracadabra
Best Cinematography:
Kendrick Lamar for Not Like Us
Best Editing:
Tate McRae for Just Keep Watching
Best Choreography:
Doechii for Anxiety
Best Visual Effects:
Sabrina Carpenter for Manchild
Best Group:
BLACKPINK
Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award:
Mariah Carey
Rock the Bells Visionary Award:
Busta Rhymes
Latin Icon Award:
Ricky Martin
