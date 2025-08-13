Who was Kevin Mares? American tourist shot dead in Puerto Rico before attending Bad Bunny concert

A tourist from New York was shot and killed while visiting Puerto Rico to attend a Bad Bunny concert, Fox News reported. Kevin Mares, 25, was shot in the left side of his abdomen in the early hours of Sunday morning in La Perla, a coastal area of San Juan known for past violence. The incident happened at a night hangout spot called “Refuge for Mistreated Men.” Kevin Mares had a bright future ahead, with plans to propose to his girlfriend of six years this fall. (GofundMe)

Who was Kevin Mares?

A GoFundMe campaign set up to support funeral costs described Mares as a “Deeply loved son, devoted friend, and a source of inspiration to everyone who knew him.”

The page added, “His wholehearted kindness, adventurous spirit, and unwavering commitment to family made him a pillar of strength for his loved ones. Kevin had a bright future ahead, with plans to propose to his girlfriend of six years this fall, and he was always creating memories with those closest to him. Family was at the center of everything he did, and his sudden passing has left an unfillable void in our lives.” Till now the GoFundMe me page has raised, $50,861.

Police said a group of people near Mares got into an argument. One person pulled out a gun and opened fire, hitting at least three people, including Mares. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died, according to homicide detective Sgt Arnaldo Ruiz.

Two others, a brother and sister in their 40s, were also injured and remain in the hospital, as reported by Fox News.

Kevin Mares travelled to Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny concert

Sgt Ruiz confirmed that Mares had travelled to Puerto Rico to see Bad Bunny perform, as the artist recently began a 30-show residency in San Juan.

Authorities have released a few details and have not yet identified a suspect. Sgt Ruiz said, “We have very little information.” La Perla has a history of drug-related crime. In 2011, federal agents raided the area and made multiple arrests in connection with heroin trafficking.