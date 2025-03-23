Indian-origin man, daughter shot dead in US store; police arrest suspect

An Indian-origin man and his daughter were shot dead at a convenience store in the US on Thursday, sending shockwaves among the Indian community in Virginia. An Indian origin man and his daughter were shot dead at a convenience store in the US(Representative image/Pexel)

Pradipkumar Patel, 56, and his daughter were working at a relative's store on Lankford highway in Accomack County, Virginia, when the incident took place, according to news agency PTI.

The county sheriff's office received a call about the shooting after 5:30 am on March 20. When they arrived they discovered that Patel was suffering from gunshot wounds and was unresponsive.

They also found his daughter on the scene, who had been shot as well, while they searched the building.

Patel was pronounced dead on the scene, however, the daughter, who had not been identified at that point, had been sent to the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital. She later succumbed to her injuries.

Suspect arrested

The police on Thursday also announced that they had arrested a man in connection to the shooting. The 44-year-old man, George Frazier Devon White, from Onancock was kept in custody without a bond, the county sheriff W Todd Wessells said.

The suspect was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

The motive behind the shooting was not revealed.

The owner of the store, Paresh Patel during an interview for Virginia's local news channel WAYV-TV, said, “My cousin’s wife and her dad were working this morning and some guy come here and they just shot."

“I don’t know what to do,” he added.