Telangana software professional, her daughter, mother-in-law killed in road accident in Florida

Three members of a Telangana family, including a woman software professional and her six-year-old son, lost their lives in a road accident in Florida, US, news agency PTI reported on Monday, citing their relatives in Hyderabad on Monday. The woman's father, Mohan Reddy, confirmed the incident, adding that the family hailed from Tekulapalli village in Ranga Reddy district. (Representative image)

Pragathi Reddy (35), her son, and mother-in-law (56) died in the crash, while her husband, who was driving the car, sustained injuries. The woman's father, Mohan Reddy, confirmed the incident, adding that the family hailed from Tekulapalli village in Ranga Reddy district.

"My daughter went to the US in 2012 and did her MS there. We got information at 4 am today that a vehicle on the wrong route hit the car in which our family was travelling, leading to their spot death. I don't have more details about the accident. My son-in-law and my eight-month-old grandson survived," Mohan Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mohan Reddy, a former local body representative in Tekulapalli, said he would be travelling to the US. Another family member mentioned that the accident happened while Pragathi Reddy’s family was returning home after a weekend trip.

3 Indian-origin family members dead in Texas car crash

In August last year, a similar car crash in Central Texas claimed the lives of five people, including an Indian-origin family of three, leaving behind a 14-year-old survivor. The accident occurred six miles north of US 281 in Lampasas County on August 14, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman.

Among the victims were 45-year-old Arvind Mani, his 40-year-old wife Pradeepa Arvind, and their 17-year-old daughter Andril Arvind. The family, from Leander, Texas, was survived by their youngest member, 14-year-old Adiryan, who was not in the car at the time.

In another incident, a Gujarati family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada. Jagdish Patel, his wife, and their two children were among 11 Indians attempting to enter the US through an isolated stretch of the Canadian border.

In January 2022, the Patels, originally from Dingucha village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, braved extreme winter conditions in their attempt to reach a waiting vehicle in northern Minnesota. With temperatures plummeting to -38°C (-36°F) and blizzard-like conditions, the family succumbed to the harsh weather. Canadian authorities discovered their bodies on January 19, 2022, with Jagdish Patel found holding his three-year-old son Dharmik, wrapped in a blanket.