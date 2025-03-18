Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 18, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Telangana software professional, her daughter, mother-in-law killed in road accident in Florida

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2025 11:16 AM IST

Florida: Pragathi Reddy (35), her six-year-old son, and her 56-year-old mother-in-law lost their lives in the crash, while her husband sustained injuries.

Three members of a Telangana family, including a woman software professional and her six-year-old son, lost their lives in a road accident in Florida, US, news agency PTI reported on Monday, citing their relatives in Hyderabad on Monday.

The woman's father, Mohan Reddy, confirmed the incident, adding that the family hailed from Tekulapalli village in Ranga Reddy district. (Representative image)
The woman's father, Mohan Reddy, confirmed the incident, adding that the family hailed from Tekulapalli village in Ranga Reddy district. (Representative image)

Pragathi Reddy (35), her son, and mother-in-law (56) died in the crash, while her husband, who was driving the car, sustained injuries. The woman's father, Mohan Reddy, confirmed the incident, adding that the family hailed from Tekulapalli village in Ranga Reddy district.

"My daughter went to the US in 2012 and did her MS there. We got information at 4 am today that a vehicle on the wrong route hit the car in which our family was travelling, leading to their spot death. I don't have more details about the accident. My son-in-law and my eight-month-old grandson survived," Mohan Reddy was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Mohan Reddy, a former local body representative in Tekulapalli, said he would be travelling to the US. Another family member mentioned that the accident happened while Pragathi Reddy’s family was returning home after a weekend trip.

3 Indian-origin family members dead in Texas car crash

In August last year, a similar car crash in Central Texas claimed the lives of five people, including an Indian-origin family of three, leaving behind a 14-year-old survivor. The accident occurred six miles north of US 281 in Lampasas County on August 14, as reported by the Austin American-Statesman.

Among the victims were 45-year-old Arvind Mani, his 40-year-old wife Pradeepa Arvind, and their 17-year-old daughter Andril Arvind. The family, from Leander, Texas, was survived by their youngest member, 14-year-old Adiryan, who was not in the car at the time.

In another incident, a Gujarati family of four froze to death while attempting to cross into the United States from Canada. Jagdish Patel, his wife, and their two children were among 11 Indians attempting to enter the US through an isolated stretch of the Canadian border.

In January 2022, the Patels, originally from Dingucha village in Gujarat's Gandhinagar district, braved extreme winter conditions in their attempt to reach a waiting vehicle in northern Minnesota. With temperatures plummeting to -38°C (-36°F) and blizzard-like conditions, the family succumbed to the harsh weather. Canadian authorities discovered their bodies on January 19, 2022, with Jagdish Patel found holding his three-year-old son Dharmik, wrapped in a blanket.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
See More
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On