Finesse2Tymes’ mom launches GoFundMe, says rapper cuts off money

ByTuhin Das Mahapatra
Published on: Aug 13, 2025 04:07 pm IST

Finesse2Tymes' mother faces eviction, launches GoFundMe for $6,000 after losing financial support from son.

Pluria Alexander, the mother of rapper Finesse2Tymes, says she is about to be evicted after her son stopped sending any money.

Pluria Alexander, mother of rapper Finesse2Tymes, is facing eviction after her son stopped financial support.
Pluria Alexander, mother of rapper Finesse2Tymes, is facing eviction after her son stopped financial support.(Instagram/Finesse2Tymes)

Alexander recently set up a GoFundMe campaign seeking $6,000 to cover moving costs after her landlord allegedly gave her just days to pay rent or leave. “Until recently, my son was helping me pay my bills, but after a falling out, I’ve been left to manage everything on my own,” she wrote on the fundraising page.

“Before I move to Texas I lived in Memphis, working, had my own car own place. I don’t know anybody here to help me. This is the third time my son’s actions have left me homeless, and each time it becomes harder to recover.”

She says the situation has taken a toll on her mental health, claiming she has been dealing with anxiety, depression, and the “narcissistic abuse” from her son.

Finesse2Tymes’ mom pleads for support to rebuild her life

Alexander added that her problems have been made worse by ongoing legal troubles. Earlier this year, she was charged with money laundering, which she insists stemmed from being scammed by Nigerian fraudsters. Court records reviewed by Complex confirm the case is still active, with a hearing scheduled for Monday, 11 August.

“This charge has made it nearly impossible to secure housing, as I’ve already been denied by three different apartments,” she wrote.

“Despite these setbacks, I’m determined to find stable housing so I can rebuild and stay connected to my support system. The funds I raise will go directly toward moving costs, transportation, and deposits for a new place.”

“Your support would mean the world to me. It would give me a chance to start over, stay near my loved ones, and focus on my health and well-being while I navigate this difficult legal situation. Thank you for considering helping me during this challenging time,” she added.

