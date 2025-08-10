Rapper T-Hood shot dead in his Georgia home, investigation underway

Rapper Tevin Hood, known as T-Hood, died after being shot at his home in Georgia. As per TMZ, the Gwinnett County police officers responded to reports of a dispute that led to a shooting in the Snellville area of Atlanta on Friday. Rapper T-Hood was shot dead at the age of 33.

T-Hood aka Tevin Hood shot dead at his home

The first responders reportedly gave aid at his home and then took him to a nearby hospital. But he succumbed to his injuries. Citing authorities, the report further said that a person was detained in connection with the shooting and was questioned by the police.

Police investigating case as homicide

The police is investigating the case as a homicide even though the motive for the shooting is unclear. Yulanda, T-Hood's mom, has confirmed her son was shot at the residence, where he lived. She, however, denied an ongoing party at that time. He was 33.

About T-Hood

T-Hood was known for songs such as Ready 2 Go, Big Booty and Perculator. His projects also included Girls in the Party, Yellow Xan, 6 Shades of Z, Red Kush, No Problems (feat. Bear1boss) and Whisper, among many others.

Last year in December, T-Hood shared a post about losing friends and his mental health. Taking to Instagram, he shared several pictures. He wrote, "Lately I've been losing so many friends it’s been scaring me, mentally I’ve been lost and really haven’t been tryna be found, when I say check on your people and ask them what’s going on in their head.. I lost two friends in a week the same way, and it made me think what’s the purpose out here if we all only guaranteed one thing."

He also talked about being unfocused. "It’s strange and something in me keeps saying keep going and don’t stop and do it for those who should be here because that’s what they would want for you.. I haven’t been this unfocused ever, I deal with a lot but I know that I’m here to spread love and happiness for as long as I can."

T-Hood had also said that 2025 will be amazing. "I’ve been getting back to myself and trying to create again because mentally I’ve been on block.. but life has many tricks and learning how to play the game to win is the main goal. I just wanna say 2025 will be AMAZING.. I LOVE YALL," concluded his note.