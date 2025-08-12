Who was FastCash Cmoney? Memphis rapper killed in Frayser shootout

A shootout occurred over the weekend in the Frayser neighborhood of Memphis where a man was killed. His family has now identified him as FastCash Cmoney. On Monday, a family member confirmed that the deceased was rapper FastCash Cmoney or Cordney Smith. (GoFundMe)

Cmoney was part of the hip hop duo FastCash Boyz.

What happened during the shootout

Memphis Police (MPD) said that their officers were called around 12:20 am on Sunday, to the area of Macaulay Drive and Macaulay Cove when a shooting was reported, as per Fox13. When they arrived, they found several homes had been shot up.

When officers searched the area, they found a man had been shot dead. He was found around half-mile away near Maritavia Street and Georgian Drive.

On Monday, a family member confirmed to the publication that the deceased was rapper FastCash Cmoney or Cordney Smith.

Who was FastCash Cmoney?

Cmoney is part of the hip hop duo FastCash Boyz, which started off as a hip hop group in the mid-2010s. The initial members included CMoney, TP Stackz, Money, and C Jizzle. The group is known for hits like 2018's Cash Walk.

Smith, apart from his professional achievements, had a partner, Kya Smith. He was also a father.

Kya shared the news of losing Smith on Facebook, saying “Cordney taught me so much! So happy we got to love on each other.. real love not no kiddie love we ain’t play about each other you took my heart with youuu fr all i can do is play all your music to hear your voice.”

She's also started a GoFundMe for the deceased rapper, which states “C Money Smith was more than just a rapper—he was a loving father, a loyal friend, and an inspiration to many. Through his music, he told the stories of his life, his struggles, and his dreams, touching the hearts of everyone who listened. His passion for his craft and his dedication to his children were unmatched.”

The page notes that CMoney lost his life on August 9 to ‘senseless gun violence’.

Kya added that they needed the money to help cover funeral expenses, and provide for the children's needs, who would now be ‘left to face a world without their dad’.

Memphis police, meanwhile, have asked anyone with information on the shooting to get in touch.