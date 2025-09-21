Harry Styles completes his second marathon of the year at 2025 Berlin Marathon: Check singer's impressive running time

Harry Styles ran in the 2025 Berlin Marathon on September 21, just six months after he wowed his fans with his athleticism at the 2025 Tokyo Marathon in Japan. According to People magazine, the Sign of the Times hitmaker finished the 26.2-mile race in two hours, 59 minutes, 13 seconds. Harry Styles runs Berlin Marathon 2025 under 3 hours, marks his new personal best(Instagram/richard_whitehead_mbe)

Harry Styles at the Berlin Marathon 2025

Harry Styles was one of 80,000 runners at the Berlin Marathon 2025. As per the outlet, he completed the first half of the race in one hour, 29 minutes, eight seconds, while it took him one hour, 30 minutes, six seconds to finish the second half.

The three-time Grammy winner sported a blue top, black shorts, and vibrant pink sneakers at the race. According to People, Styles, who participated in one of the Abbott World Marathon Majors, flew past Berlin’s famous monuments, including the German parliament, the Victory Column, the Potsdamer Platz, and the Brandenburg Gate.

On March 2 this year, the As It Was singer finished the 2025 Tokyo Marathon in Japan in three hours and 24 minutes. He achieved the 6010th place, as per Olympics.com.

Kenya’s Sabastian Sawe won the men’s edition of the 2025 Berlin Marathon at two hours, two minutes, 16 seconds.

Also read: Berlin Marathon 2025: Sabastian Sawe and Rosemary Wanjiru lead Kenya to double victory in men’s and women’s races

Harry Styles meets Richard Whitehead

Harry Styles ran into Paralympic gold medalist Richard Whitehead at the event in Germany. Whitehead later posted a picture of himself with Styles at the 2025 Berlin Marathon. “2.58 in Berlin with my mate!! Anyone know him!!” he casually captioned the post on Instagram.

Several fans rushed to the comment section to show admiration for the singer and the Paralympic gold medalist.

One user wrote that it was so “cool that Harry met a legend”. “Two legends,” another added. Meanwhile, a Harry Styles fan said they were “jealous” of Whitehead since he ran into their favorite artist. “Two legends met at such a grand occasion. Congrats to both of You,” another said.

FAQs

Which Paralympic athlete did Harry Styles run into at the 2025 Berlin Marathon?

Harry Styles ran into Paralympic gold medalist Richard Whitehead at the 2025 Berlin Marathon.

How many Paralympic gold medals does Richard Whitehead have?

Richard Whitehead has two Paralympic gold medals.

How old is Harry Styles?

Harry Styles is 31 years old.