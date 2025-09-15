Search
Mon, Sept 15, 2025
New Delhi oC

Athletics-Simbu snatches marathon gold from Petros at the line

Reuters |
Published on: Sept 15, 2025 06:59 am IST

ATHLETICS-WORLD:Athletics-Simbu snatches marathon gold from Petros at the line

By Chang-Ran Kim

Athletics-Simbu snatches marathon gold from Petros at the line
Athletics-Simbu snatches marathon gold from Petros at the line

TOKYO - Tanzania's Alphonce Felix Simbu snatched marathon gold at the World Athletics Championships by the smallest of margins on Monday, edging out German Amanal Petros in a dramatic race to the line.

Hitting the tape in two hours, nine minutes and 48 seconds, Simbu struck back for East African distance running the morning after Frenchman Jimmy Gressier became the first man born outside the region to win the 10,000km title for more than 40 years.

Petros was given the same time to earn silver while Italian Iliass Aouani took the bronze in 2:09.53.

It was the tightest ever finish in a marathon at the world championship, closer than the 2001 race in Edmonton when Ethiopian Gezahegne Abera edged Kenyan Simon Biwott by a single second.

German Petros had led around Tokyo's National Stadium track for the final sprint, only to be overtaken by a late surge from 33-year-old Simbu at the finish line.

It was first global title for Simbu, who won bronze in the marathon at the London world championships in 2017 and finished second in the Boston marathon in April.

The early morning event had surprises from the get-go, beginning with a restart after a jittery Vincent Ngetich of Kenya jumped the gun.

More shocks followed as two of the fastest runners in the field, Ethiopia's Tadese Takele and Deresa Geleta, who took gold and silver at the Tokyo city marathon in March, dropped off with less than 10km to go.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
Stay updated with the latest sports news, including latest headlines and updates from the Olympics 2024, where Indian athletes will compete for glory in Paris. Catch all the action from tennis Grand Slam tournaments, follow your favourite football teams and players with the latest match results, and get the latest on international hockey tournaments and series.
News / Sports / Other Sports / Athletics-Simbu snatches marathon gold from Petros at the line
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On