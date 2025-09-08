Harry Styles ‘having great time’ with Zoë Kravitz and ‘doesn’t label this suff': Report

Harry Styles is reportedly “the happiest he’s ever been” amid a blossoming romance with actress Zoë Kravitz. The former One Direction band member was spotted walking with the 36-year-old in Williamsburg last week, fueling ongoing speculations about their relationship, as reported by the Daily Mail. Harry Styles is reportedly at his happiest amid a new romance with actress Zoë Kravitz.(@Harry_Styles/X, Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Harry Styles is ‘having great time’ with Zoë Kravitz

An insider spilled beans to Page Six about the rumored relationship between Styles and Kravitz. The source told the media outlet, “It's so hard to date as a celebrity... Harry wouldn't have gone public with Zoë if it wasn't anything…" The sources also revealed that the relationship is “new and fresh," adding, “Harry doesn't label this stuff. This is the happiest Harry has ever been, he's just having a great time.”

This comes after the Daily Mail reported that friends close to the pair believe their relationship is far more serious than a casual fling. According to the outlet, those in their inner circle say the two are “kidding themselves” if they think its just a phase.

Their recent outing on Thursday afternoon in New York City was called “intense” by onlookers as the two appeared in matching outfits, were spotted holding hands, and wrapping arms around each other.

Styles and Kravitz's rumored relationship reportedly may turn serious

The source revealed, “This is brewing into something more whether they think it is or not,” according to the Daily Mail. While friends are not sure who likes each more than other but, there are signs that this is more than a casual situation. The insider continued, “They might not want to think it is, but surprise surprise, it is getting interesting.”

They also added, “Even with the lack of labels, or labels that aren't official boyfriend and girlfriend status, they are just kidding themselves, their friends see this could be something special and if they want to make it into that, they should. No reason to play games.”