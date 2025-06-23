Search
Monday, Jun 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Hayes Creek evacuation updates, map as wildfire burns near Fairbanks, Alaska

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 23, 2025 07:49 AM IST

Residents of the Hayes Creek neighborhood in Alaska have been ordered to evacuate due to the advancing threat from the Himalaya Road Fire.

Residents of the Hayes Creek neighborhood have been ordered to evacuate due to the advancing threat from the Himalaya Road Fire. Authorities have issued a Level 3 “GO” evacuation notice, urging immediate departure. Hayes Creek is located about 20 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. See the map here.

Himalaya Road Fire is burning in Alaska. (Facebook/ Alaska DNR - Division of Forestry & Fire Protection - DOF)
Himalaya Road Fire is burning in Alaska. (Facebook/ Alaska DNR - Division of Forestry & Fire Protection - DOF)

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
