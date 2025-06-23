Hayes Creek evacuation updates, map as wildfire burns near Fairbanks, Alaska

Residents of the Hayes Creek neighborhood have been ordered to evacuate due to the advancing threat from the Himalaya Road Fire. Authorities have issued a Level 3 “GO” evacuation notice, urging immediate departure. Hayes Creek is located about 20 miles northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska. See the map here.

Himalaya Road Fire is burning in Alaska. (Facebook/ Alaska DNR - Division of Forestry & Fire Protection - DOF)