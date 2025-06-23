New York State of Emergency: 32 counties warned in latest alert - full list here

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency across 32 New York counties on Sunday, in response to severe thunderstorms and an impending multi-day heatwave, according to a state press release. The storms, which struck early Sunday, caused widespread damage, including downed trees, power outages affecting approximately 50,000 residents, and structural damage across the North Country, Central New York, Southern Tier, and Capital District. Kathy Hochul ordered a state of emergency in New York (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File)((AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson, File))

With heavy rain and extreme heat forecast through Wednesday, state agencies are mobilized to address flash flooding risks and ensure public safety.

Severe Weather and Flooding Risks

The storms delivered rainfall rates of up to two inches per hour, with an additional two to four inches expected, particularly in Central New York and the Southern Tier. Areas from Broome to Ulster and Sullivan counties face heightened risks of flash flooding, especially where heavy rain has already saturated the ground.

The storms felled trees and power lines, contributing to widespread outages. The New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the situation and support local governments, deploying light towers to Oneida County and preparing generators and pumps from nine state stockpiles.

Heatwave Threat

A heatwave began Sunday, with “feels-like” temperatures expected to range from 90 to over 100 degrees through Wednesday. The combination of high humidity and temperatures poses health risks, prompting Hochul to urge residents to stay vigilant. “Our hearts break for the tragic loss of life during last night’s storms, and my administration has been in touch with local elected officials offering support,” Hochul said.

Counties Under State of Emergency

The state of emergency covers: Albany, Bronx, Broome, Chenango, Clinton, Columbia, Cortland, Delaware, Dutchess, Essex, Greene, Kings, Madison, Nassau, New York, Oneida, Onondaga, Orange, Otsego, Putnam, Queens, Rensselaer, Richmond, Rockland, Saratoga, Schenectady, Suffolk, Tioga, Ulster, Warren, Washington, and Westchester, plus contiguous counties, per ny.gov.

State Response and Safety Measures

The New York State Office of Fire Prevention and Control activated its Fire Operations Center, with swift water rescue teams and canine units on standby. Residents are encouraged to sign up for weather and emergency alerts by texting their county or borough to 333111. “State emergency response personnel are already on the ground providing resources and support as we work to recover from this severe weather and restore power quickly,” Hochul stated.