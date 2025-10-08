Coastal flood advisory issued for Monmouth County, NWS warns residents

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Coastal Flood Advisory for Monmouth County, New Jersey, warning residents of minor flooding near shorelines and tidal waterways. The advisory, released at 5:21 A.M. on Wednesday, is valid Thursday, October 9, from 8 A.M. to 3 P.M. Coastal flood advisory issued for Monmouth County, NWS reports minor flooding expected on Thursday(Representative Image/Unsplash)

According to the NWS, flooding of up to one-half foot above ground level is expected in low-lying areas, particularly in Western and Eastern Monmouth. Additional minor coastal flooding may occur during the morning high tides throughout the weekend.

What to expect

The National Weather Service explains that minor tidal flooding can lead to partial or full road closures on the most vulnerable streets in coastal and bayside communities, as well as along inland tidal waterways. Residents are advised not to leave vehicles in flood-prone areas and not to drive through floodwaters, as water depth can be deceptive and cause damage to vehicles or endanger lives.

“A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood,” the advisory notes.

Tides and local impacts

At Sandy Hook Bay, minor flooding is expected during Thursday morning high tide, with water levels reaching 6.8 feet MLLW (1.6 feet MHHW), slightly above normal. Similarly, Watson Creek at Manasquan may experience minor flooding with tides around 6.0 feet MLLW (1.6 feet MHHW).

Residents can monitor tide levels and flood impacts through the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi.

Safety precautions

The NWS advises that vehicles should never be left in areas prone to tidal flooding. Driving through floodwaters is dangerous, even if the water appears shallow. Minor tidal flooding is unlikely to cause severe damage, but roads may be temporarily closed, especially in low-lying communities along the coast and near tidal waterways.

Local authorities encourage residents to stay alert, plan alternate routes, and follow official updates. With additional high tides expected later in the week, minor coastal flooding may continue into the weekend, emphasizing the need for preparedness.

FAQs

Q1: What areas in Monmouth County are affected by the coastal flood advisory?

Western and Eastern Monmouth County are affected, especially low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways.

Q2: When is the coastal flood advisory in effect?

The advisory is valid on Thursday, October 9, 2025, from 8 A.M to 3 P.M

Q3: What should residents do during minor tidal flooding?

Residents should avoid parking in flood-prone areas, not drive through floodwaters, and follow local updates. Roads may close temporarily.