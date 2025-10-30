Search
Thu, Oct 30, 2025
Indian-origin man killed in Canada, he objected to stranger urinating on his car

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Oct 30, 2025 09:46 pm IST

Arvi Singh Sagoo and his girlfriend were returning to their car after dinner when he reportedly found a man urinating on it.

An Indian-origin businessman identified as Arvi Singh Sagoo was fatally assaulted in Edmonton, Canada, after confronting a man who was reportedly urinating on his car.

The incident happened when Arvi Singh Sagoo and his girlfriend were returning to their car after dining at a nearby restaurant on October 19. (X/@yegwave)
The incident happened when Arvi Singh Sagoo and his girlfriend were returning to their car after dining at a nearby restaurant on October 19.

In a statement issued Wednesday, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) confirmed that officers were called to the scene near 109 Street and 100 Avenue around 2:20 am following reports of an assault.

“Upon arrival, officers found an unconscious 55-year-old man. The man was treated and transported to hospital by EMS with life-threatening injuries,” the statement said.

The police statement did not immediately disclose the sequence of events that led to the assault.

However, according to local news outlet Global News, the incident occurred in the early hours of October 19, when Arvi Singh Sagoo and his girlfriend were returning to their car after dining at a nearby restaurant. Upon reaching the vehicle, Sagoo reportedly found a man urinating on it.

When Sagoo confronted him, asking, “Hey, what are you doing?” the man allegedly responded, “Whatever I want,” before walking up to Sagoo and punching him in the head. The force of the blow caused Sagoo to collapse to the ground, following which his girlfriend immediately called emergency services.

Police arrest accused

The accused, 40-year-old Kyle Papin, was initially charged with aggravated assault.

Following Sagoo’s death, the EPS Homicide Unit has taken over the case, and additional charges are pending. Police said the two men were not known to each other. Papin is due to appear in court on November 4, 2025.

Victim succumbed to injuries after five days

When paramedics arrived, Sagoo was found unconscious and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, police said. Despite being placed on life support, he succumbed to his injuries on October 24, five days after the assault.

Sagoo, who ran a business in Edmonton, is survived by two teenage children. His friend, Vincent Ram, has launched a fundraiser to support Sagoo’s family, covering funeral expenses and living costs.

