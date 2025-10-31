From Friends to Stranger Things: Best Halloween-themed episodes to watch

Halloween is not just about candy and costumes. This is a time when our favorite TV shows go all in with spooky fun, weird twists and laugh-out-loud chaos. Be it a goofy Halloween heist or something scarier, the occasion calls for something special. From supernatural scares to party disasters, these seven episodes remind us why Holiday is Hollywood’s favorite playground. Best Halloween-themed episodes for the spooky season: Stranger Things, Friends and more

1. Stranger Things – Trick or Treat, Freak (Season 2, Episode 2)

One of the most-watched Netflix shows has its own spooky vibe. In Hawkins, Halloween is not just a party, but a nightmare. In this episode of Stranger Things, the boys dress up as Ghostbusters, but the real problem starts when the Upside Down creeps closer. With haunting pumpkins and secret crushes, the episode mixes nostalgia with genuine chills. If you want to catch up on the episode, it is available to stream on Netflix.

2. The Suite Life of Zack & Cody – The Ghost of Suite 613 (Season 1, Episode 19)

The twins test their bravery in a haunted hotel room. What starts with a silly bet turns into a spooky encounter with a ghost, where furniture starts flying and creepy voices are heard. The show is available to stream on Disney+. Disney Channel fans still remember this as one of the scariest kid-friendly episodes ever.

3. Friends – The One With the Halloween Party (Season 8, Episode 6)

One of the most popular shows on Netflix, Friends is everyone’s favorite. In the hollowed episode, the gang throws a costume party full of hilarious mishaps, Ross as “Spudnik,” Phoebe’s twin drama, and Joey mocking Chandler. It’s a mix of awkward adults, chaotic costumes, and Sean Penn’s cameo.

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Halloween (Season 1, Episode 6)

This episode is “noice” on another level as Detective Jake Peralta’s bet with Captain Holt sparks the first-ever “Halloween Heist.” Full of disguises, fake-outs, and pigeon chaos, it became a fan-favorite tradition in the series. If you missed this episode, it’s available to stream on Netflix.

5. How I Met Your Mother – Slutty Pumpkin (Season 1, Episode 6)

Halloween binge-watching is incomplete without this episode, where Ted waits year after year to meet a mysterious woman in a pumpkin costume. It is funny, sweet, and a little sad, a perfect mix of Halloween hope and heartbreak. You can watch this series on Hulu.

6. Modern Family – Halloween (Season 2, Episode 6)

If you have not watched this episode, this should be on your must-see list. Claire turns her home into a haunted house while Phil panics about marriage troubles. Mitchell’s embarrassing office costume moment adds to the family chaos, making this one of the funniest Modern Family episodes.

7. The Office – Halloween (Season 2, Episode 5)

Costumes and layoffs do not mix. Michael Scott must fire someone while wearing a ridiculous two-headed outfit. Between awkward jokes, Dwight’s Sith Lord look, and “Three-Hole Punch Jim,” this episode captures workplace weirdness at its best. The series is available to watch on Peacock.

From ghosts to goofs, these Halloween specials prove one thing- when October 31 hits, even the most normal TV worlds can turn wonderfully strange.

FAQs:

1. What are the best Halloween episodes to watch from popular TV shows?

Some of the best include Stranger Things, Friends, The Office, Modern Family, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine, each offering a mix of comedy and spooky fun.

2. Where can I watch these Halloween specials?

You can stream them on platforms like Netflix (Stranger Things), Disney+ (The Suite Life of Zack & Cody), Peacock (The Office), and Hulu (Modern Family, Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

3. Why are Halloween episodes so popular on TV?

Fans love them because they blend humor, nostalgia, and festive fun — turning regular storylines into unforgettable Halloween adventures.