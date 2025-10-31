Is Walmart open on Halloween 2025? Full list of store hours and holiday closures across US

As Halloween 2025 edges closer, shoppers across the country are circling back to the same question: Is Walmart open on October 31? The answer is yes. Walmart stores across the United States will be open on Halloween, following their standard operating schedule. Is Walmart open on Halloween 2025? Full list of store hours and holiday closures across the US(REUTERS)

Most locations are expected to open at 6 am and close around 11 pm, giving customers nearly a full day to grab candy, decorations or the last-minute piece of a costume.

Walmart stays open on Halloween 2025

Unlike Thanksgiving or Christmas, Halloween is not a federal holiday, so the retail giant keeps regular hours. For anyone scrambling for treats before trick-or-treaters arrive, that’s good news.

Regular Walmart store hours nationwide

Walmart’s operating hours are as follows:

Monday - 6 am to 11 pm

Tuesday - 6 am to 11 pm

Wednesday - 6 am to 11 pm

Thursday - 6 am to 11 pm

Friday - 6 am to 11 pm

Saturday - 6 am to 11 pm

Sunday - 6 am to 11 pm

Some Walmart Supercenters that run 24 hours will follow their usual routine. Smaller neighborhood stores may close earlier depending on the area, and it is always worth checking hours locally before heading out.

Crowds tend to pick up by late afternoon, especially after school hours. Candy aisles empty quickly, and the seasonal section often gets restocked several times a day in the lead up to October 31. Many stores decorate their entrances or run short Halloween promotions to keep up with the rush.

Walmart’s store hours during the holidays

Walmart's operating hours during the holidays are as follows:

New Year’s Day - 6 am to 11 pm

Memorial Day - 6 am to 11 pm

Independence Day - 6 am to 11 pm

Halloween - 6 am to 11 pm

Thanksgiving Day - Closed

Christmas Eve - 6 am to 6 pm

Christmas Day - Closed

How to check Walmart store hours near you?

To confirm hours nearby, customers can use Walmart’s Store Locator, mobile app, or even check Google Maps for real-time updates. A quick phone call to the store works too. Walmart will keep its doors open this Halloween.

