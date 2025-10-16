Aldi offering groceries to make full Thanksgiving meal for 10 people at just $40

Aldi has announced the best surprise gift for its customers on Thanksgiving. The latest offer allows 10 individuals to savor the festive meal for just $40, which equates to $4 per person. With this discount, Aldi is aiming to allow customers to beat inflation with budget-friendly food. “Saving our shoppers money is our mission every day,” Atty McGrath, CEO of Aldi US, said in a statement, per USA Today. Aldi’s $40 Thanksgiving deal includes 21 classic items, serving 10 people for just $4 each(Unsplash)

Aldi Thanksgiving meal offer

Aldi is serving 21 food items for just $40, estimated to make a meal for at least 10 people. This traditional spread will include several popular holiday-special food items, including turkey, sweet potatoes, pie crust, green beans, cranberries, and a lot more.

The deal is valid from October 15 to December 24, making it a perfect stop for a family gathering this festive season. Customers can avail this deal either at a local shop near them or by ordering online for curbside pickup.

One can also get off while ordering through platforms like Instacart, Uber Eats, and DoorDash. It is noted that individuals will need to add each food item individually to their cart, which will end up as a package at the time of billing.

Thanksgiving offers from other brands

Thanksgiving celebrates the festive fall season in the US, marking the beginning of winter with some warm family time. Around this time, several brands offer irresistible discounts to their customers, making their festivals more special so that they can celebrate them with friends and family.

While the offers for this year have yet to be announced, Walmart announced a meal package for eight individuals last year, bringing the per-head cost to less than $7. On the other hand, in 2024, Target offered a $20 dinner deal for four members, as per a WSPA report. It is yet to be seen if most brands will be able to compete with Aldi’s offer.

