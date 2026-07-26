On Kargil Diwas, Rajnath Singh's sharp warning to Pakistan: ‘Response beyond imagination’

Defence minister Rajnath Singh, on the occasion of Kargil Vijay Diwas, issued a strong warning to Pakistan, saying that every "misadventure" by the neighbouring country would invite a response "beyond their imagination". Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a commemorative event on the eve of 27th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Dras, in Ladakh on Saturday. (ANI)

Addressing a gathering in Dras on Sunday, Singh also ruled out any dialogue with Pakistan except on Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

"There will be no talks with Pakistan other than on PoK, a part of India that was illegally occupied," the defence minister said, reiterating the Centre's long-standing position on the issue.

The minister said India is building data centres while Pakistan is creating "radical centres", drawing a sharp contrast between the two countries.

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Referring to Operation Sindoor, Singh said the operation had demonstrated the consequences for those who support or indulge in terrorism. "Operation Sindoor showed what will be the fate of those who indulge in terrorism," news agency PTI quoted him as saying.

The defence minister's remarks came as the nation marked Kargil Vijay Diwas, commemorating India's victory in the 1999 Kargil War and paying tribute to the soldiers who laid down their lives in the conflict.

‘No shortage of political will’s Rajnath Singh said India's armed forces have always had the capability to defend the country, but what was missing in the past was political will.

"It is not that our armed forces lacked capability in the past. They were powerful then as well. The only thing that was lacking was political will. From this platform, I want to assure you that there is no shortage of political will in the Central Government, nor will there be in the future...We know that as long as you are guarding our borders and protecting the nation, no one will have the courage to cast an evil eye on India," Singh said.