Thanksgiving weather forecast 2025: What does the Old Farmer’s Almanac say?

Thanksgiving is around the corner, and people are busy making plans for the holiday. There is a lot to think about, including the holiday menu and Thanksgiving activities like the parade. Amid anticipation for the upcoming holiday, The Old Farmer’s Almanac just dropped the 2025 Thanksgiving weather forecast predictions. Thanksgiving takes place on Thursday, November 27, this year. The Old Farmer’s Almanac reveals Thanksgiving 2025 forecast for all U.S. regions(Unsplash)

Thanksgiving weather forecast 2025

The United States will experience a patchwork of weather during Thanksgiving week 2025, with rainy conditions in the West and sunshine in much of the East. However, northern locations like Alaska, the Upper Midwest, the higher elevations of the Intermountain West, and northern New England are expected to experience snow, as per The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

According to the Almanac, with heavier rainfall in the southern Pacific Northwest and showers in California and Nevada, the West Coast will have the wettest conditions. And while the Desert Southwest and southern Texas may experience isolated showers, the Ohio Valley and Heartland will see brief rain later in the week.

As per the predictions, temperatures will also differ greatly. While “cooler-than-normal” weather is anticipated in New England, the High Plains, and a large portion of the Western United States, the warmest air will remain over Texas, the Desert Southwest, and the Deep South.

Regional forecast

Northeast Region: While the southern parts of New England have a clear, sunny Thanksgiving, the northern parts might get a few snowflakes.

Atlantic Corridor: The skies remain dry and bright, but the temperatures drop from mild in the morning to chilly by the holiday.

Florida: There will not be any rain in Florida. You can expect lots of sunshine.

Ohio Valley: There will be a touch of cold at the beginning of the week. However, it will soon get warmer. There might later be a few light showers.

Texas-Oklahoma: While the southern regions might experience one or two showers, the northern regions will remain dry and sunny. Conditions for vacation getaways will be favourable for the majority of travellers.

FAQs:

When is Thanksgiving 2025?

Thanksgiving is on November 27 this year.

What will the weather be like on the West Coast during Thanksgiving?

With heavier rainfall in the southern Pacific Northwest and showers in California and Nevada, the West Coast is expected to experience the wettest conditions.

Why is Thanksgiving celebrated?

Thanksgiving celebrates the blessings of the harvest and of the preceding year.