NFL 2025 holiday schedule: Thanksgiving, Christmas, Black Friday, New Year's games revealed

ByYash Nitish Bajaj
May 14, 2025 08:34 PM IST

NFL 2025 holiday schedule: Thanksgiving, Christmas and Black Friday games have been confirmed

NFL 2025 holiday schedule: The 2025 NFL holiday schedule for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Black Friday, and New Year's games was partially revealed. The full schedule will be out at 8 PM ET on Wednesday. The Dallas Cowboys will visit the Philadelphia Eagles for the season opener on September 4. Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will also be playing a couple of high-profile games this season. 

NFL 2025 holiday schedule has been revealed partially(AP)
NFL 2025 holiday schedule has been revealed partially(AP)

Here is the NFL holiday schedule for 2025

Thanksgiving Day Games (Thursday, November 27, 2025)

The NFL traditionally schedules three Thanksgiving Day games, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys hosting daytime games and a primetime matchup. The following games are confirmed:

Detroit Lions vs. TBD

Time: 12:30 PM ET

Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys

Time: 4:30 PM ET

Network: CBS

Details: The Cowboys host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, in a blockbuster matchup. 

Black Friday Game (Friday, November 28, 2025)

The NFL continues its tradition of a single Black Friday game, streamed on Amazon Prime Video.

Chicago Bears at Philadelphia Eagles

Time: 3:00 PM ET

Network: Amazon Prime Video

Details: The Eagles host the Bears at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, marking the third consecutive year of a Black Friday game.

Christmas Day Games (Thursday, December 25, 2025)

The NFL has scheduled three Christmas Day games for 2025, continuing its push to dominate holiday viewership. 

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs

Time: 8:15 PM ET

Network: Amazon Prime Video

Details: The Chiefs host the Broncos in a primetime Christmas nightcap at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. 

The NFL announced three Christmas Day games, but the other two matchups remain unconfirmed. 

New Year’s Games (Thursday, January 1, 2026)

The NFL typically schedules games around New Year’s Day, but no specific games for January 1, 2026, are confirmed yet. 

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump also Canada eelction result live updates
