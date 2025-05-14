NFL schedule release: Confirmed Eagles, Kansas, Jets, Cowboys fixtures, dates, and venues

NFL Schedule Release: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs will visit the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day, as confirmed on CBS Mornings on Wednesday. The Chiefs will also be taking on Super Bowl champs Philadelphia Eagles, to kick off the season on September 4. Paycor Stadium, the home of the Cincinnati Bengals, is seen after the Cincinnati Bengals NFL football practice on Tuesday,(AP)

The Kansas City Chiefs are also playing on Christmas, when they host the AFC West rival Denver Broncos on Prime Video. The league plans a tripleheader for December 25. The other two games will be broadcasted on Netflix.

The Minnesota Vikings are playing consecutive games in Ireland and Britain, facing the Pittsburgh Steelers at Croke Park in Dublin on September 28 in Ireland’s first NFL regular-season game. They will then go to London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for an October 5 matchup.

The Denver Broncos play the New York Jets on October 12 in London while the Los Angeles Rams will face the Jacksonville Jaguars at Wembley Stadium a week later. In Berlin, the Atlanta Falcons will take on the Indianapolis Colts on November 9. The Washington Commanders play the Miami Dolphins on November 16 at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid.

The Los Angeles Chargers are the host team for the league’s second game in Brazil, on September 5 at Corinthians Stadium in Sao Paulo. Their opponent hasn’t been announced.

The Chicago Bears will visit Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley and the Eagles on the Black Friday matchup on November 28. The Eagles will play the Packers in Green Bay on Monday Night Football on November 10 in a rematch of a wild-card playoff game last January.

Thanksgiving Day Schedule (November 27, 2025)

Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs

- Details: The Cowboys will host the Chiefs at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, at 4:30 PM ET, broadcast on CBS. This marquee matchup features Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs visiting Dallas for the first time since an earlier season, generating significant buzz as a highlight of the Thanksgiving slate

Other Holiday Games:

- Philadelphia Eagles: While not on Thanksgiving, the Eagles play a related holiday game on Black Friday, November 28, 2025, hosting the Chicago Bears at 3:00 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video.

- Kansas City Chiefs: The Chiefs also play on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, hosting the Denver Broncos at 8:15 PM ET on Amazon Prime Video.

The full 2025 NFL schedule will be released on May 14, 2025, at 8:00 PM ET, aired on NFL Network and ESPN2.