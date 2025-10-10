Old Farmer's Almanac weather predictions accurate? Thanksgiving travel forecast raises questions

The Old Farmer's Almanac has released its annual prediction for the country, and there is a keen interest in knowing the forecast for Thanksgiving. It falls on November 27 this year and usually at that time, the weather can range from being perfect for outdoor activities to getting snow. The Old Farmer's Almanac shared predictions for Thanksgiving and winter. (X/@WalkingReads)

This year, the prediction is pretty good for the northeast irrespective of whether one is traveling by road or air. For New England, the Old Farmer's Almanac has predicted sunny but ‘cooler than normal conditions’.

“Snow is limited to a few northern spots—northern New England, the Upper Midwest, the higher elevations in the Intermountain West, and Alaska—where flurries could affect travel,” the online site said. Meanwhile, most of the south is likely to be in for sunny and mild weather this Thanksgiving.

“Remember, Almanac long-range forecasts are exactly that—long range. They’re perfect for planning, but not a substitute for daily local forecasts,” the website added. Speaking about the upcoming winter, the forecast stated “Milder and drier, with most snow falling around the holidays and late winter. Fewer snow days could ease commutes, but not as we get ready to usher in 2026.”

How accurate is Old Farmer's Almanac?

The Old Farmer's Almanac states that it is 80 percent accurate. “Although neither we nor any other forecasters have as yet gained sufficient insight into the mysteries of the universe to predict the weather with total accuracy, we correctly predict the weather about 80% of the time,” it says on the site.

“The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts weather trends and events by comparing solar patterns and historical weather conditions with current solar activity. Our extended winter weather forecasts emphasize temperature and precipitation deviations from averages, or normals. These are based on 30-year statistical averages prepared by government meteorological agencies,” it added.

Old Farmers' Almanac had a 88.9 percent accuracy rating in forecasting direction of temperature departure, the site said of the last winter predictions.