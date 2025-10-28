Search
Tue, Oct 28, 2025
Fach check: Walmart closing stores on November 1 as SNAP benefits run out? Here's the truth

ByShamik Banerjee
Published on: Oct 28, 2025 01:46 am IST

Viral rumors claiming Walmart will close all stores on Nov 1 due to SNAP benefit lapses are false. The company hasn’t announced any shutdown or closures.

A rumor has gone viral that retail giant Walmart is set to close all its in-person stores starting on November 1 in the US, as the SNAP benefits run out due to the ongoing government shutdown. The rumor is wildly viral on social media, with videos talking about Walmart shifting to an online-only mode amid the shutdown.

Representational image.(REUTERS)
However, the claims are false, as Walmart has not announced any closure of its physical stores, and certainly not due to the lapse of SNAP benefits. The rumor originated from rumors saying recipients of electronic benefits transfer (EBT), in which SNAP falls, are planning to loot stores in the event the EBT transfer stops due to the government shutdown.

The rumor that Walmart is closing all physical stores, fearing an impending loot due to the stop of SNAP benefits, is another addition to the rumor. And, like the one about EBT recipients looting retail stores, this is also false.

This story is being updated.

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Indonesia ferry fire.
Fach check: Walmart closing stores on November 1 as SNAP benefits run out? Here's the truth
