US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's chilling response on flight safety amid govt shutdown, ‘I don’t feel like…’

Sean Duffy, the US Secretary of Transportation, issued a concerning message on the safety of flying at American airports as the federal government shutdown draws to a close and air traffic controllers choose to remain at home due to unpaid wages. Sean Duffy, US Secretary of Transportation, warns of flight safety issues amid a federal government shutdown,(AP)

Maria Bartiromo hosted Fox News' Sunday Morning Futures, where Duffy spoke on the government shutdown and the dire condition of American airports. The Transportation Secretary evaded the subject of whether flying was safe under the prolonged shutdown while pleading with air traffic controllers.

In a message to air traffic controllers, he said, “I need my controllers focused on the airspace, not on the finances at home. They’ll tell me there is that seepage of, how are they gonna deal with those finances?”

Stressing of safety of airspace, the US Secretary of Transportation asserted, “My job is to keep the airspace safe, so if I don’t feel like I have enough controllers or controllers that are focused, we will slow down traffic, we will stop traffic. And that’s why you see the delays in the system.”

Sean Duffy blames Democrats for shutdown

The Transportation Secretary went on to blame Democrats for the shutdown, a tactic that many Republicans have adopted. He advised viewers to look at their opponents on the other side of the aisle if they fail to get at their destinations on time. The shutdown in the US started on October 1.

Duffy even blasted Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, asking people to connect with him if there is staffing shortage or flight delay or cancellation.

“The job number one is, again, get people to where they’re going safely, and if it’s not on time, well, call the Democrats,” Duffy stated. “Call Chuck Schumer if you’re frustrated that you have a staffing shortage and your flight’s three hours delayed, or your flight is canceled. Call Chuck, call the Senate Democrats because this is the reason why.”

US shutdown and staffing shortage at airports

During the duration of the government shutdown, air traffic controllers—who are regarded as essential workers—are expected to report for duty and receive their back pay when the government reopens. More controllers nationwide, however, have ceased coming for work and reporting in sick as the month draws to a close and some 10,800 government workers are on the verge of missing their first full paycheck.

Some of the largest and most significant airports in the nation, including Reagan National Airport, LaGuardia, Los Angeles, Newark, and Chicago-O'Hare, reported personnel shortages this week.

There have been tens of thousands of delayed flights due to shortages in staff. Fortune reports that the number of nationwide flight delays for any reason increased to 6,158 on Thursday after averaging about 4,000 per day throughout the first part of the week.