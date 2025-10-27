Who is Tyler Maxon Avalos? Anarchist arrested for alleged $45K hit on Attorney General Pam Bondi

The federal government has arrested an anarchist with a long criminal history for reportedly posting a $45,000 hit on US Attorney General Pam Bondi on TikTok. U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi(REUTERS)

Tyler Maxon Avalos, 29, was apprehended on October 16 after a source informed the FBI about the alleged murder-for-hire plan that the suspect had posted on social media earlier this month, NY Post reported.

Tyler Maxon Avalos's chilling post against Pam Bondi(USDC District of Minnesota)

Chilling post against Pam Bondi

The terrifying post featured a picture of Bondi with a "sniper-scope red dot" on her forehead. It said, "WANTED: Pam Bondi / REWARD: 45,000'DEAD OR ALIVE / (PREFERABLY DEAD)," according to court filings.

Below the photo of Bondi, Avalos allegedly added: “Cough cough. When they don’t serve us, then what?”

The feds claim that Avalos, who has a past criminal record, has anarchist affiliations and that his TikTok username was “Wacko,” which appears to be an anarchist sign.

According to court documents, his profile also displayed a link to “An Anarchist FAQ book.”

Who is Tyler Maxon Avalos? A look at his criminal history

Records reveal that Avalos has a long criminal history, which included domestic abuse and stalking.

In July 2022, he was found guilty of domestic violence in Florida in 2016 and stalking in Minnesota.

Daniel Gerdts, Avalos' official lawyer, told Law & Crime that he had “no comment, except to note that” his client “is not guilty of any crime.”

After allegedly threatening Bondi, Avalos was accused of “knowingly transmitting, in interstate and foreign commerce, communications consisting of an online post containing a threat to injure the person of another, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 875,” as per the filings.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Douglas Micko also released Avalos from custody on Wednesday, according to court documents, with a number of restrictions, “including no travel outside of Minnesota, continuing mental health treatment, no possession of weapons, no consumption of alcohol, a curfew, GPS monitoring, and no internet access without approval,” Law & Crime reported.