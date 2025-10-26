Mississippi teacher fired on first day of job for posting TikTok video of students, making inappropriate comments

A Mississippi substitute teacher was fired on the first day of the job after she posted a video of her students, taken without parental consent, on TikTok. The teacher also filmed herself commenting on a student in a way that some felt was inappropriate. Miata Borders, 24, was fired from her role as a substitute teacher on the first day (Instagram/@thehandmade.ceo)

A Daily Mail report identified the teacher as 24-year-old Miata Borders.

Here’s what happened

Miata Borders was fired from her job as a substitute teacher at Lake Cormorant High School in Mississippi after sharing a video of her workday on October 17. Lake Cormorant is an unincorporated community located in DeSoto County, Mississippi, United States.

In the TikTok video, Borders put her feet on the teacher’s table, expressed delight at being mistaken for a student, showed a ‘fit check’ within the school premises, and — most problematically — filmed minor students and made remarks that could be construed as sexually-coloured.

DeSoto County Schools confirmed to news outlet WREG that she was fired. “District officials informed Kelly Services today that the person is no longer allowed to be a substitute teacher for DeSoto County Schools,” said DeSoto County Schools.

What the video showed

The video showed Borders filming a student holding pom poms and wearing a red skirt and red crocs. “Yeah they got it going on in this joint,” she said — a comment that sparked fury online as many slammed it as inappropriate.

“Damn shorty, jeesh. Man I get up after these school kids tryna take me down,” Borders added in the video.

“She a teacher but getting tempted off kids. Why you even looking at students that way,” read one comment under her TikTok video.

The video also showed Borders walking into her classroom and saying, “My kids didn't have to do too much. To be honest I let 'em do whatever they wanna do. Yes, I am that type of teacher.”

She put her shoe-clad feet on the teacher’s desk in a gesture that was widely deemed as disrespectful.

The video quickly went viral on TikTok, X and Reddit. On all social media platforms, the former substitute teacher was slammed for her attitude and her remarks.

“Call it what it is, pedophila,” wrote one Reddit user. “Poor kids look super uncomfortable with her filming them, especially the girl with the pom-poms,” another said.

“Parents have to sign a digital consent form for their students to appear in any online photos/videos. A sub coming in and recording everything for a stupid video is incredibly problematic in and of itself, in addition to the lack of professionalism,” a viewer noted.