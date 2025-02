Donald Trump starts firing FAA air traffic controllers weeks after DC crash

The Trump administration has begun firing several hundred Federal Aviation Administration employees, upending staff on a busy air travel weekend and just weeks after a January fatal mid-air collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters after landing at the Palm Beach International Airport in West Palm Beach, Florida on February 16, 2025 after attending the Daytona 500 car race earlier in the day. (Photo by ROBERTO SCHMIDT / AFP)(AFP)

Probationary workers were targeted in late night emails Friday notifying them they had been fired, David Spero, president of the Professional Aviation Safety Specialists union, said in a statement.

The impacted workers include personnel hired for FAA radar, landing and navigational aid maintenance, one air traffic controller told the Associated Press.

The air traffic controller was not authorised to talk to the media and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Spero said messages began arriving after 7 pm on Friday and continued late into the night. More might be notified over the long weekend or barred from entering FAA buildings on Tuesday, he said.

The employees were fired “without cause nor based on performance or conduct,” Spero said, and the emails were “from an exec order' Microsoft email address” — not a government email address.

The firings hit the FAA when it faces a shortfall in controllers. Federal officials have been raising concerns about an overtaxed and understaffed air traffic control system for years, especially after a series of close calls between planes at US airports.

Among the reasons they have cited for staffing shortages are uncompetitive pay, long shifts, intensive training and mandatory retirements.

In the January 29 fatal crash between a US Army Black Hawk helicopter and American Airlines passenger jet, which is still under investigation, one controller was handing both commercial airline and helicopter traffic at the busy airport.

The Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency, which has led the administrations effort to downsize federal government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. News of the firings was first reported by CNN.