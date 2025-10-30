Halloween optical illusion challenge: Can you find the black cat in 10 seconds?

Optical illusions are a great exercise for the eyes and the brain. Not only do they increase mental agility, but they also sharpen observation skills and force the audience to think out of the box. Now, a new Reddit puzzle has got the users scratching their heads. The popular subreddit, r/FindTheSniper, dropped a Halloween-themed image and asked the viewers to spot the real black cat in 10 seconds or less. Optical Illusion: Only sharp-eyed players can find the real black cat in this Halloween-themed Reddit puzzle(Reddit)

Optical illusion: Can you spot the real black cat?

The viral puzzle on Reddit got the audience wondering where the real black cat could be. In the picture, the viewers can see the outside of a house, decorated for Halloween. Several pumpkins are placed on the steps, with an origami cat placed on the side. A green dustbin is also placed right outside the house, with some junk placed in the corner.

Along the street is a signboard, which reads, “Black cat crossing” and “Trick or treat street.” Solving the challenge requires a sharp mind and great observation skills as it is difficult to spot the animal at first glance. While many of the players zoomed in and out of the picture several times, they were unable to look for the hidden cat instantly. The cat is perfectly camouflaged among the many things lying around in the picture, confusing the users.

Optical Illusion: Solution

If you were able to spot the cat amid the Halloween decor, you are clearly a sharp-eyed person. If not, no need to worry. The cat is seated right outside the house on the grass. As the animal looks on, the banner above it reads, “trouble brewing.” Many users who were able to find the cat dropped their answers in the comment section.

One user thought of the puzzle as easy. They went on to write, “Finally an easy one! In the left under the window in the yard.” Another one provided a hilarious reasoning for their answer and said, “I saw it instantly because my black cat does the same thing.”

Optical illusions such as this often trick users. Despite the object being in plain sight, the audience fails to notice it. To get better at solving such puzzles, one can practice figuring out similar puzzles daily to improve their observation skills.